Swarm Tops Wreck Em, 27-24, in white and gold Game Football Georgia Tech yellow jackets





THE PLAINS Team Swarm and Team Wreck Em combined for 751 yards of offense as Swarm defeated Wreck Em 27-24 in the Georgia Tech football White and Gold Game on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. On a beautiful afternoon and in front of an estimated 12,000 fans, four different Tech quarterbacks threw touchdown passes and six different Yellow Jackets found the end zone in the entertaining game. Running back Jamal Haynes opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run, but the game's final six touchdowns all came through the air, with sophomores Zach Pyron and true freshmen Aaron Philo each throws a few scoring passes and juniors Haynes King And Brody Rhodes throw one scoring strike per piece. Wide receivers Malik Rutherford, Abdul Janneh, Leo Blackbrand And Zion Taylor caught one touchdown pass each while the redshirt freshman Chris Elko hauled in two scores to highlight a five-catch, 143-yard performance. Perhaps the most impressive goal of the day was a 62-yard field goal from the sophomoreAidan Birr. The 62-year-old would break Georgia Tech's regular-season yards rushing record, which is shared by three former Jackets (most recently David Bell vs. Georgia in 1986). Pyron led the Jackets in passing, completing 11 of 20 passes for 194 yards and two scores. In limited action, King connected on 11 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Defensive, graduate transfer Warren Burrell and redshirt freshmen Say Adams each had an interception while junior linebacker Jackson Hamilton scored a game-high seven tackles. The White and Gold Game completed the Georgia Techs' spring practice season. The Yellow Jackets now turn their focus back to offseason training ahead of their 2024 season opener against defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on August 24 in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets are available from ramblinwreck.com and official Georgia Tech travel packages are available at gt2ireland.com. Multimedia: Coach Key Postgame Press Conference Student-athletes postgame press conference GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS 2024 The 2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are now on sale and include prime seats for the Yellow Jackets' home game of Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech's highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages start at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets. Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarships, operations and facilities for Tech's 400-plus student-athletes. Be part of the development of Yellow Jackets who thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics through the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. Follow us for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow JacketsTweet,Facebook, Instagram and withwww.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/2024-white-and-gold-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos