Bucknell University





LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's track and field team capped off a successful weekend at the Bison Outdoor Classic with two wins and several top ten finishes. The throwing group added two more wins to an already impressive weekend and a facility record. The Classic was canceled due to lightning at several events. The Bucknell Bison women's track and field team capped off a successful weekend at the Bison Outdoor Classic with two wins and several top ten finishes. The throwing group added two more wins to an already impressive weekend and a facility record. The Classic was canceled due to lightning at several events. Results To summarize Evelyn Bliss continued to dominate in the javelin throw. The freshman thrower won gold, throwing the instrument 50 to 30 meters. Additionally, her toss beat the West Fields facility's record (170-6), set in 2022 by Team Quebec's P. Dumont. The throwing department as a whole had a great weekend Madison McGloin also be the first to pick up in the hammer throw. The senior pitcher's 177-7 mark moved her into fifth all-time in Bison history. Meghan Quinn added another top ten finish to her illustrious resume by finishing third in the 400-meter dash. Her time of 54.94 places her third in Bucknell history. The 4×100 meter relay quartet of Amanda Agambire , Meghan Quinn , Lila Gaughan And Karen Hul finished fourth with a time of 46.57. Their speed ranks second in Bucknell history. Hull and Quinn already had two spots on the list, including the all-time mark. Isabella Johannes finished eighth in the kilometer run. The first-year runner recorded a time of 5:23.23. Elizabeth Bryant had a great day in the pole vault. The sophomore jumper recorded a 12-1 clearance, which placed her fourth all-time in Bucknell history. Several Bison participated in the 400 meter hurdles By Ella Derstine 1:05.55, with the highest placement at 23rd. Kaia Slaw grabbed 27e in the triple jump at a score of 36-1. Anna Pos slot 27e in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.77. Emily Grubb done 30e in the 100 meter hurdles. The senior recorded a time of 15.31. Agambire also took part in the 200 meter sprint and finished 52ndNL with a time of 26.05. Gaughan also competed in the 100-meter dash, finishing 57the. The senior athlete recorded a time of 12.72. Another facility record was set in the triple jump by Victoria Kadiri of Johns Hopkins. Her mark of 44-0 3/4 beat the previous mark of 43-2 1/4 set by Cornell's J. Maduka in 2007. Next one The Bison stay home for the annual Bucknell Team Challenge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bucknellbison.com/news/2024/4/14/womens-track-and-field-bliss-win-and-facility-record-highlights-last-day-of-bison-outdoor-classic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos