Sports
The LGBT+ government will discuss policies on transgender inclusion in football and cricket
The policy on transgender inclusion in football and cricket will come under government scrutiny at a meeting tomorrow afternoon.
Culture Minister Lucy Frazer has convened a meeting of national sports governing bodies to discuss developments on this hugely controversial subject.
The policy of the FA and the Cricket Boards in England and Wales is currently under review, but currently allows transgender women to participate in female competitions under certain conditions.
Frazer told Sky News last month: I think it's really important that women can compete against women and there's an inherent unfairness, that if you're not biologically a woman you have a competitive advantage.
And I think a number of sports have looked at this very carefully and come to the conclusion that it is not appropriate to have women competing against people who are not biologically women.
We saw that while rowing. We saw that in swimming. And I would encourage other sports organizations to look at that very carefully.
Transgender women can compete in adult female competitions governed by the FA, provided their testosterone levels are within the birth range for women for an appropriate period of time.
The ECB's current transgender policy allows a trans woman to participate in any female-only competition administered by the ECB. It also states that these individuals should be accepted in the gender they identify with. The same principle applies at professional and English pathway level, provided the trans woman receives written permission to participate.
The ECB also has a separate inequality policy that can be applied if safety concerns arise around, for example, differences in strength, endurance and physique.
The policy addresses safety issues for all players regardless of gender, but where safety concerns arise as a result of a trans woman's participation in a women-only competition in recreational play, the practices, principles and procedures set out in the policy may set out are applied. .
Transgender women were banned from female cricket at international level last year following a policy change by the sport's global governing body, the International Cricket Council.
It joined a number of other international federations, such as athletics, swimming and cycling, in stating that anyone who has experienced any part of male puberty will no longer be eligible to play in international women's cricket.
Following the ICC announcement, the ECB said in a statement: We are currently consulting on our own transgender participation policy for the professional game in England and Wales and expect to reach a conclusion on this shortly.
A recent BBC survey showed that more than a hundred top sportswomen do not feel comfortable with transgender women competing in female categories in their sport.
An article published last month in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports also said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was wrong on current evidence to say that its framework on transgender inclusion could not be a supposed benefit to transgender women.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is seeking to challenge World Aquatics rules introduced in 2022 that ban her from competing in the female category.
The rules will be challenged by Thomas' legal team in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the grounds that they are discriminatory and that such discrimination cannot be justified as necessary, reasonable or proportionate to achieve a legitimate sporting purpose reach.
|
Sources
2/ https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/government-set-discuss-transgender-inclusion-policies-football-and-cricket
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The LGBT+ government will discuss policies on transgender inclusion in football and cricket
- Montreal's Shaadi Show showcases the latest trends in South Asian weddings
- US news organizations urge Biden and Trump to agree to televised election debates | US elections 2024
- With Tesla Stock Down 31%, Musks Robotaxi Push Helps Short Sellers
- Bucknell University
- Nonprofit Becca's Closet helps local high school students choose prom outfits for free – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- Iranian missile barrage seen over Jerusalem #cnn #news
- Mercury Retrograde Blaming the Trickster for Falling Stock Markets
- Re: Get virtual columns and generate list of data…
- Eid celebration, Jokowi invites his grandchildren to visit the animals
- Mark Lee and Peter Yu win acting awards at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival
- Galaxy Arena fuels excitement for Elite Table Tennis competition in April