Donald Trump makes stunning claims ahead of secret trial: 'I will be forced to…'





A day before his Manhattan court appearance, former US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Judge Juan Merachan, who is overseeing Stormy Daniels' secret criminal trial against him.

Speaking at a rally Saturday in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump called the upcoming secret money trial a communist show trial. (PA)

Earlier, Merachan issued a gag order preventing Trump from speaking about lawyers, witnesses, jurors and court staff.

Trump's lawyers have requested a postponement of the trial over his alleged hush money payments to former adult film star Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump calls Biden's fake trial a blatant attack on him

After realizing the judge wasn't convinced by his requests for more time or to dismiss all charges, Trump complained on his Truth Social platform that he and his legal team still hadn't had enough time to prepare the case, which the Manhattan district attorney requested. Alvin Bragg filed the lawsuit over a year ago.

Speaking to his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump stressed that his trial cannot continue and called Judge Juan Merchan the most divisive judge in New York state history.

He further mentioned that Merchan had given us little time to read and study hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that Prosecutor Alvin Bragg had illegally hidden, disguised and concealed from us.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee then called the case against him a bogus Biden trial and claimed it was an unprecedented attack on him, as he is leading in every poll against Biden before the presidential elections.

Of course, and as the judge knows, we need a lot more time than that. They could have started this fake Biden trial many years ago, not in the middle of my presidential campaign, and time would not be an issue. This is a blatant and unprecedented attack on Joe Biden's crooked political opponent (who is leading in all the polls!), carried out in close coordination with the White House, and which cannot continue! he wrote.

Trump calls his indictment a badge of honor

Speaking at a rally Saturday in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, Trump called the upcoming secret money trial a communist show trial. He then portrayed himself as a martyr to his supporters and called his indictment a badge of honor.

I'm proud to do this for you, Trump said, saying he “will be forced to sit there completely gagged on Monday.”

Trump is charged with 34 felonies of manipulating business records in connection with a $130,000 payment he allegedly made to Daniels in 2016 to keep silent about an alleged affair.

