Sportsradar Trade Analyst – Cricket





OVERVIEW: Sportradars Premium Cricket Service is the best and most reliable service on the market that unlocks the full betting potential of the world's second most popular sport, followed by over 2 billion people! The Premium Cricket team within Sportradar has further developed its models over the past 15 years. We are a small team within the London office made up of a variety of specialist traders, statisticians and developers. Like a Cricket trading analystyou'll be part of a team that strives to provide the most accurate and consistent prices to bookmakers around the world. Calling all cricket lovers! THE CHALLENGE: Use your expert cricket knowledge to make informed predictions about trading cricket events, both pre-match and live.

Use your strong mathematical skills to refine existing models or develop new ones.

Collect, research and analyze cricket statistics.

Delve into the heart of cricket and betting data.

Provide effective support to clients. YOUR PROFILE: Cricket enthusiast with in-depth knowledge of the game and a keen eye for spotting trends and analyzing data.

You love numbers and are skilled in mathematics with the ability to translate complex mathematical information.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Excel.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure. To ensure that your profile is a good fit for our team, why not complete the following questions instead of the traditional application letter? What would be the best World XI for a T20 match tomorrow? Write a very brief explanation of each choice.

If you had access to our ball-by-ball cricket database for one day, what would you research?

Which player do you think is underestimated? (deserves more recognition for their statistics)

How would you try to win money if you were betting on cricket? OUR OFFER: You will be surrounded by passionate experts from the cricket and sports betting industry. This is an opportunity to turn your passion into a career.

Sports 24/7. If you like sports, we have TVs that stream live footage of the world's biggest events!

Platform to gain international recognition for your expertise and build a career in one of the fastest growing companies in the digital sports space.

We provide you with competent, practice-oriented managers who are top performers in their field and are passionate about the industry.

Private Vitality Care.

Company pension scheme.

Regular team and office social events. Cricket is not just a game, it is a way of life. Join us and be part of something extraordinary! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to combine your passion for cricket with your analytical skills. Apply now and let's start this exciting journey together!

