Sports
Minnesota and Wisconsin share Men's Golfer of the Week honors
Co-golfers of the week
Ben Warian, Minnesota
Sr. Stillwater, Minnesota.
- Shot 15 under par and recorded 19 birdies in 54 holes to win the individual title at the High Meadows Intercollegiate
- Set the programs individual scoring records for 36 holes (128) and 54 holes (198)
- Recorded three consecutive rounds under par (65-63-70)
- Set a new personal record in the second round (63)
- Beat the field by five strokes to lead the Gophers to the team title with a score of 833 (275-273-285) at 19 under par for the tournament
- Earns first career Golfer of the Week honors
- Final Minnesota Golfer of the Week: Angus Flanagan (April 21, 2021)
Cameron Huss, Wisconsin
Sr. Kenosha, Wis.
- Played a field of 90 golfers to win the Hawkeye Invitational after finishing 12 under par and tying his career-low 54-hole score of 201 (66-66-69)
- Post a career-low 36-hole score of 132 (66-66) and collect a tournament-best 17 birdies
- Earned his second individual title of the year while leading the Badgers to their second first-place finish of the season
- Helped Wisconsin achieve a new team-best 36-hole score of 558, while also tying its season-best 54-hole score of 840
- Receives his third career Golfer of the Week recognition
- Final Wisconsin Golfer of the Week: Daniel Aas (March 20, 2024)
2023-24 Big Ten Men's Golfers of the Week
September 7: Hunter Thomson, Jr., MICH
September 14: Max Herendeen, Fr., ILL/Mac McClear, Gr., IOWA
September 20: Daniel Aas, Sr., WIS
September 27: Herman Sekne, Sr., PUR
October 4: Ethan Tseng, So., NOW
October 12: Jackson Buchanan, Jr., ILL
October 18: Timmy Crawford, Gr., ILL
November 19, 1: Cameron Adam, Jr., NOW
Feb. 8: Neal Shipley, Gr., OSU
10Feb14: Hunter Thomson, Jr., MICH/Nels Surtani, Jr., PUR
February 21: Jude Kim, Sr., ME
February 29: Cameron Huss, Sr., Wis
March 7: Florian Huerlimann, Jr., MD
March 13: Ashton McCulloch, Jr., MSU
March 20: Daniel Aas, Sr., WIS
March 27: Jackson Buchanan, Jr., ILL
April 3: Nick Piesen, Fr., IND
April 10: Noah Gillard, 6th year, IND
10Apr17: Ben Warian, Sr., MINN/Cameron Huss, Sr., WIS
