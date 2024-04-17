Minnesota and Wisconsin share Men's Golfer of the Week honors





Co-golfers of the week

Ben Warian, Minnesota

Sr. Stillwater, Minnesota. Shot 15 under par and recorded 19 birdies in 54 holes to win the individual title at the High Meadows Intercollegiate

Set the programs individual scoring records for 36 holes (128) and 54 holes (198)

Recorded three consecutive rounds under par (65-63-70)

Set a new personal record in the second round (63)

Beat the field by five strokes to lead the Gophers to the team title with a score of 833 (275-273-285) at 19 under par for the tournament

Earns first career Golfer of the Week honors

Final Minnesota Golfer of the Week: Angus Flanagan (April 21, 2021) Cameron Huss, Wisconsin

Sr. Kenosha, Wis. Played a field of 90 golfers to win the Hawkeye Invitational after finishing 12 under par and tying his career-low 54-hole score of 201 (66-66-69)

Post a career-low 36-hole score of 132 (66-66) and collect a tournament-best 17 birdies

Earned his second individual title of the year while leading the Badgers to their second first-place finish of the season

Helped Wisconsin achieve a new team-best 36-hole score of 558, while also tying its season-best 54-hole score of 840

Receives his third career Golfer of the Week recognition

Final Wisconsin Golfer of the Week: Daniel Aas (March 20, 2024) 2023-24 Big Ten Men's Golfers of the Week September 7: Hunter Thomson, Jr., MICH

September 14: Max Herendeen, Fr., ILL/Mac McClear, Gr., IOWA

September 20: Daniel Aas, Sr., WIS

September 27: Herman Sekne, Sr., PUR

October 4: Ethan Tseng, So., NOW

October 12: Jackson Buchanan, Jr., ILL

October 18: Timmy Crawford, Gr., ILL

November 19, 1: Cameron Adam, Jr., NOW

Feb. 8: Neal Shipley, Gr., OSU

10Feb14: Hunter Thomson, Jr., MICH/Nels Surtani, Jr., PUR

February 21: Jude Kim, Sr., ME

February 29: Cameron Huss, Sr., Wis

March 7: Florian Huerlimann, Jr., MD

March 13: Ashton McCulloch, Jr., MSU

March 20: Daniel Aas, Sr., WIS

March 27: Jackson Buchanan, Jr., ILL

April 3: Nick Piesen, Fr., IND

April 10: Noah Gillard, 6th year, IND

10Apr17: Ben Warian, Sr., MINN/Cameron Huss, Sr., WIS

