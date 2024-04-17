DVIDS – News – Washington Air National Guard Innovation Team Hosts First-Ever Innovation Industry Day





CAMP MURRAY, Wash. The 194th Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) Motor Pool was transformed into an innovation hub during the first-ever Washington Air National Guard Innovation Industry Day held April 6, 2024 at Camp Murray. The Washington Air National Guard Innovation Team invited innovative startups to present their technology to Army and Air Force members.

Held last weekend and co-sponsored by the Washington Air National Guard Innovation Team and the 194th ASOG, the event showcased more than $7 million in industry innovation projects and prototypes, and provided a real-world look at the innovation process involved in introducing new technologies. I got some insight.

Industry Day featured a series of presentations and interactive demonstrations focused on everything from advanced drone technology and 5G communications to wearable biotechnology. During the event, Guardsmen had the opportunity to engage directly with innovative developers and gain first-hand knowledge of emerging technologies and their potential applications for military operations.

“It is important for the Guard at all levels to find unique ways to leverage our strong and growing industrial base to enhance our operational capabilities,” said Air Force Master Sergeant Chris Pavel, director of innovation for the Washington Air National Guard. Innovation and Industry Days will do just that, bringing everyone together to solve both recurring and complex defense problems.

One of the key challenges in military innovation is integrating new technologies into existing systems and structures. The Air Force has made significant strides in streamlining its acquisition process to accelerate the development and deployment of new technologies. Programs like AFWERX, an Air Force initiative to foster innovation within the service and connect with technology entrepreneurs, are important in this regard.

These approaches create opportunities for small, non-traditional companies to speak directly with military personnel, identify challenges, and develop prototypes, known as minimum viable products (MVPs), to address the problems. , a departure from the military's traditional procurement process. Direct input from end users during the design and development stages of new tools and systems ensures that innovations meet the real needs of users and enhance their capabilities.

Within the Washington Air National Guard, the States Innovation Team provides connectivity to these resources in addition to consulting, deal closing, and strategic expansion and transition support.

According to Pavel, our corporate team is readily available by phone or email and helps departments connect with leaders in academia and industry.We want people to look for us.[and] Look to us as a viable option/tool ​​to solve their problems.

The Washington Air National Guard Innovation Team is part of a broader effort to ensure the Air National Guard remains at the forefront of technological advances and continues to effectively meet operational challenges.

Pavel said he wants everyone at every level to be able to solve their problems today instead of waiting for tomorrow. Our Air Force demands this level of dedication from each of us, and every viable idea should be heard and considered.

