DU awarded the 2025 US Hockey Hall of Fame Game





The University of Denver's championship hockey program will host the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game for the third time, according to the school's athletic department. The Pioneers who recently won their fifth national title in the last 20 years and 10th overall (an NCAA record) are set to host the University of Minnesota Thanksgiving weekend at Ball Arena in 2025. The University of Denver is honored to host the 2025 USA Hockey Hall of Fame Game and is excited to reignite the rivalry between two of the most storied programs in college hockey in the wake of Denver's 10th national championship, said Josh Berlo, Vice Chancellor of Denver. for athletics and Ritchie Center activities, in a news release. The eyes of the college hockey world will be on Denver and Ball Arena that holiday weekend. It is a rematch between Denver and Minnesota's 2004 USA Hockey Hall of Fame Game in St. Paul. Denver lost 5-2. The two programs are among college hockey's most distinctive. The teams have combined for 42 Frozen Four appearances and 15 national championships and posted a total of 25 NHL Draft picks on their respective rosters during the 2023-2024 season. DU is 13-3-1 in the last 17 meetings against Minnesota since the start of the 2007-08 season and has a 41-39-5 all-time record against the Gophers in Denver. The Denver Pioneers played the Colorado College Tigers at Ball Arena in Denver last January. Credit: Photo courtesy of Clarkson Creative via University of Denver Athletics The Pioneers have an all-time 73-94-12 overall record against the Gophers in a series dating back to January 1, 1951 and are 4-2-1 against their former WCHA foe in seven games at neutral sites. DU receives support from the local parent pro team, the Colorado Avalanche. “The state of Colorado has a rich tradition of college hockey and what better way to showcase that than with one of the most successful programs in NCAA history, the University of Denver, taking on another powerhouse, the University of Minnesota, according to Avalanche General Manager Chris. MacFarland. US Hockey Hall of Fame weekend is always a special event and the Avalanche and Ball Arena are proud to be part of the festivities.” Tickets for the game start at $25. Click here to register for information updates on pre-sales and other ticket packages, including premium seats and suites. The date and time of the 2025 US Hockey Hall of Fame Game will be announced following the announcement of the NHL schedule. RELATED ARTICLES

