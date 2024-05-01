In lengthy interview with 'Time' magazine, Trump outlines his plans for a second termExBulletin





NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Time national politics reporter Eric Cortelessa about his interview with Donald Trump about 2025 and what he would do if he won the presidency again.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Former President Donald Trump doesn't do many interviews with major media outlets. But recently he did a big one with Time magazine. The topic was 2025, what Trump would do if he won the presidency again. Well, Time national political reporter Eric Cortelessa conducted the interview and spoke with many of Trump's top advisers and described this agenda as, quote, “the outlines of a presidency imperial that would reshape America and its role in the world. Eric Cortelessa, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

ERIC CORTELLESSA: It's good to be here. THANKS.

KELLY: I'm going to start with a statement that immediately caught my attention. In his interview with you, former President Trump promised to carry out a mass deportation operation. Tell me how massive it is.

CORTELLESSA: Well, bigger than anything the country has ever seen. And it must be said that Donald Trump has always been obsessed with immigration and the border. This has been one of his Trumpian obsessions for many years. His plans, if he were to return to power, would be to expel all undocumented migrants from the country, and that could reach 11 million or more. And he told me he would rely primarily on the National Guard, as well as other federal agencies like ICE. But, you know, the most striking thing is that he said that he would be willing to deploy the army not only at the border but also inside the country in order to expel these migrants from the country.

KELLY: OK, so a mass deportation operation, like 11 million people. That's immigration. What about abortion policy? Trump has already said he will leave this up to the states. You asked, well, what does that mean? What would be the potential consequences? What did he tell you?

CORTELLESSA: Well, you know, that's an interesting question. This is an area where the president is hesitant to reveal too much about precisely what he wants to do, but his firm stance right now is that he would have no role in what other states do. It would allow states to carry out their policies as they see fit. I asked him very specific and deliberate questions about whether he would allow certain measures to be taken in red states, including tracking women's pregnancies to see if they had abortions without a ban. Trump told me they could do it, and it doesn't matter whether he's comfortable with it or not, because the states will make their decision.

I asked him the same question, about whether he was comfortable with states prosecuting or punishing women who have abortions after the ban. He said it doesn't matter if I'm comfortable or not because the states will make those decisions. He would let states do what they want.

KELLY: We could go on. He explains how he would consider pardoning everyone convicted of the January 6 charges. This is all that Donald Trump says he wants to do if he is elected for a second term. What checks are left to determine whether he is capable of executing all of this?

CORTELLESSA: Well, Trump has embarked on a very strategic and coordinated effort to remove many of the guardrails that persisted throughout his first term, right? He has attempted to eliminate members of his own party who are skeptical of him from Congress, intervening in primaries across the country, in House and Senate elections. If he comes to power with Republican majorities in the House and Senate, they will be filled with MAGA diehards ready to endorse his legislative agenda and endorse his cabinets.

But there will still be controls. There will be the courts. There will be the Constitution. Public opinion will also be a barrier. During the first term, he had to reverse some of his most draconian policies, such as separating children from their families at the border, due to outcry. That said, the judiciary this time will be made up of many more of his appointees, meaning they could approve some of the more sweeping actions he wants to take in the White House.

KELLY: I'll note one more check: a free press, of which you are a member. Eric Cortelessa, thank you.

CORTELLESSA: Thank you, it's good to be here.

KELLY: His article in Time magazine, based on his interview with Donald Trump, is titled “If He Wins.”

