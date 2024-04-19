UMaine men's hockey gives Colgates top scorer





Hockey winger Ross Mitton, who was Colgate University's assistant captain and leading scorer last season, is transferring to the University of Maine. Mitton said he is super excited to join the Black Bears. I really liked the coaching staff and I liked the rink. We played there during the Christmas holidays and even without students it was sold out [on campus]said Mitton, who will graduate this spring with a degree in economics from Colgate. Mitton said he enjoyed the coaching staff getting to know him both as a person and as a player. He also said he met the players on a recent visit and said they were a great group of guys. UMaine defeated Colgate 3-1 on Jan. 5 and the teams played to a 4-4 tie the next night. Mitton assisted on the goal in the loss to Colgate. Senior Writer of College Hockey News Mike McMahon wrotethat Mitton will be a very good addition to the Black Bears. [Mitton] plays a tough game and he can score, McMahon wrote. I let him judge the number three that was available [in the NCAA Division I hockey transfer portal]. Mitton, who stands 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, has improved each year at Colgate, highlighted by his 30-point campaign this season. He had 11 goals and 19 assists in 34 games, including five goals and four assists in his last 10 games. He had 9-18-27 as a junior in 40 games, 5-7-12 in 35 games his sophomore year and 1-2-3 in 21 games as a freshman. Colgate went 16-16-4 this season and finished third in the ECAC regular season with a 13-7-2 record. The Raiders were upset by St. Lawrence in the league quarterfinals. Mitton also said he thinks the Black Bears will be an NCAA championship contender, and he wants to be part of that run. UMaine reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season this past campaign and returned the vast majority of its team. UMaine finished 23-12-2, finishing 10th in one season-ending national poll and 11th in the other. Mitton, who turns 24 on July 5 and is a native of Manhasset, New York, will be the fourth forward to land at UMaine from the portal, joining UMass Taylor Makar, UMass Lowell's Owen Fowler and Clarkson's Charlie Russell. UMaine lost six forwards when freshman All-Hockey East second-team selection Bradly Nadeau signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, who drafted him in the first round (30th overall) last summer; Donavan Houle passed on his fifth year to sign with the American Hockey League San Jose Barracuda; and four others entering the transfer portal in Parker Lindauer, Cole Hanson, Felix Trudeau and Reid Pabich. More articles from the BDN

