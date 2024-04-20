Sports
Zinedine Zidane would rather manage Manchester United than Bayern Munich – Paper Talk | Football news
The top stories and transfer rumors from Saturday's newspapers…
THE SUN
Zinedine Zidane would rather manage Manchester United than Bayern Munich, it has been claimed.
Erik ten Hag has opened the door for the return of Jadon Sancho.
Bryan Robson has defended under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after a disappointing season for the Red Devils.
F1 fans are convinced that Taylor Swift has taken a swipe at Fernando Alonso in her new album.
THE ATHLETIC
Nottingham Forest's appeal against a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules will be heard on Wednesday, April 24.
THE TELEGRAPH
Bruno Guimaraes has given the strongest indication yet that he plans to stay at Newcastle next season as the Brazilian midfielder buys a new home in the North East.
Mauricio Pochettino has told Chelsea they must trust him and his staff when it comes to dealing with the club's young players, who face new levels of scrutiny.
Police want to speak to Joey Barton about his social media posts, with the former footballer revealing officers had visited him four times in three days this week to arrange a “voluntary interview”.
Clubs are threatening to boycott the FA Cup in protest at the axing of replays after Downing Street demanded answers over a decision that has plunged the Football Association into crisis.
THE TIMES
The ECB chief executive has said the decision not to initially award Yorkshire's top women's team “does not punish them for past sins”.
DAILY MAIL
Wolves are set to play a 15-year-old schoolboy – right-back Wes Okoduwa – against Arsenal on Saturday after he skipped a science lesson on Friday to prepare for the Premier League title challengers.
Casemiro has revealed that seeing Carlo Ancelotti in tears almost caused him to quit Manchester United in 2022.
Jack Grealish called on Manchester City to forget European woes and focus on embracing the prospect of making more history.
Sean Dyche has told the Everton squad some uncomfortable truths and warned them he will not be the club's newest autumn player.
Eight watches from Michael Schumacher's incredible timepiece collection will be auctioned in Switzerland and could fetch an estimated £5 million, according to reports.
THE EXPRESS
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing youth academy wonderkid Shea Lacey as ready to take things further and become a more regular presence in the first team after signing his first professional contract.
A furious Alexander Zverev threatened to “lose his next two matches” and quit mid-match during his defeat to Cristian Garin at the BMW Open.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has insisted his former side still have more to learn in the wake of Champions League elimination.
Wayne Rooney left his gaming teammates in hysterics after his deadpan response to a jibe he received on livestream.
SCOTTISH SUN
Darren O'Dea has been appointed as Celtic's new Professional Player Pathway Manager.
