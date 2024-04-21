Mardan, Hazara in girls; Peshawar, Swat in boys takes lead in PM Youth Table Tennis League





In the ongoing Premier Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League, girls teams from Mardan and Hazara and boys teams from Peshawar and Swat emerged as the best performing teams from five different regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday. The competition will be played at the Lala Rafique Sports Arena and the final matches were played on Saturday. Several matches were played in the provincial table tennis competition under the Prime Ministers Youth Talent Hunt Program. Mardan and Hazara took part in the girls' competition, while the teams from Peshawar and Swat took the lead in the boys' competition. Director General Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amjad Ali Afridi was the chief guest on the occasion. Director Distance Studies University of Peshawar Dr. Noorzada, vice president of Provincial Table Tennis Association Kifayatullah, Director Sports Islamia College University Peshawar and Organization Secretary Ali Hoti, women coaches Saira, Amina and HEC officials Owais were present. Mardan team defeated Swat 3-0 in the first match of the girls team event in the provincial table tennis competition in connection with the ongoing Premier Youth Talent Hunt program at the Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar. Hiba of Mardan defeated Seema of Swat 11-6, 11-7, Huria defeated Khadija 11-6, 11-8 while Maya defeated Atiqa 2-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 in the final singles . In the second match, Hazara defeated Bannu 3-0 and qualified for the next round. Peshawar defeated Mardan 3-1 in which Ubaid from Peshawar defeated Hamza from Mardan 11, 6, 11, 9. In the second match, Jawad from Mardan defeated Owais from Peshawar 11, 8, 9-11, 11-9. . In the third match, Haroon of Peshawar defeated Mudassar of Mardan 11-7, 11-8 and Obaid of Peshawar defeated Jawad of Mardan 11-7, 11-5. In the second match of the team event, Swat defeated Hazara 3-0. Speaking at the ceremony, Director General Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Amjad Ali Afridi said that by organizing the Prime Ministers Talent Hunt program, new talent will emerge in our province, which will not only be in the province but will also shine in the country. at national and international level.APP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/mardan-hazara-in-girls-peshawar-swat-in-boys-take-lead-in-pm-youth-table-tennis-league/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos