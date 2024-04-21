Ma Long and Sun Yingsha crowned champions of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024, presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group





The ITTF Macau 2024 Men's and Women's World Cup Final presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG ), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, were held today (April 21) at the Galaxy Arena. China's Ma Long took home his third Men's World Cup title and the Evans Cup, while compatriot Sun Yingsha took home the gold medal for the Women's World Cup and the Hammarlund Cup. In a nail-biting battle, world number 1 Sun Yingsha emerged victorious with a hard-fought 4-3 victory (8-11,5-11,11-4,5-11,11-8,11-5,11 -9) about Wang Manyu, demonstrating her continued dominance on the world stage. It was Wang who took the initiative in the early stages of the match, resulting in a 3-1 lead. However, the top seed remained calm amid the stiff competition and made a remarkable comeback. With the scores tied in three matches each, the two athletes were evenly matched, leaving little difference between them. Still, Sun raised her game in key moments, eventually taking victory and securing the World Cup title. Considered one of the best players in the sport, Ma Long showed his legendary status as he won the championship in spellbinding fashion against Lin Gaoyuan (9-11, 9-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11 -4, 11-8). The match started with Lin showing his dominance and securing the first three matches. However, Ma made a brutal comeback and won the next three matches to level the match. In the final decider, amid a thrilling back-and-forth exchange that had the crowd roaring with excitement, Ma won and was crowned World Cup champion for the third time. After the matches, a flag handover ceremony took place, when Macau SAR Chief Executive Mr Ho Iat Seng handed over the ITTF World Cup flag to ITTF President and IOC Member Ms Petra Srling. Distinguished guests who attended the subsequent awards ceremony included Mr. Ho Iat Seng, General Manager of Macau SAR; Ms. Petra Srling, ITTF President, IOC Member; Mr. Liu Guoliang, Vice President of ITTF, Chairman of the World Table Tennis (WTT), Chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association; Mr. Huang Liuquan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Macau SAR; Mr. Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Commissariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ms Ao Ieong U, Secretary of Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Steve Dainton, CEO of the ITTF Group; Mr. Khalil Al-Mohannadi, Senior Executive Vice President of ITTF; Dr. Alaa Meshref, Executive Vice President of ITTF; Mr. Raul Calin, Secretary General of ITTF; Mr Mounir Bessah, Deputy Secretary General of ITTF; Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Philip Cheng, President of Galaxy Entertainment Group; HRH Princess Zeina Rashid, Board Member of the ITTF Foundation; Mr. Zoran Primorac, former Men's Singles World Cup Champion. For more information, visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook page, (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

