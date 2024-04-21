New era | Imranur wins Sports Person of the Year Award 2023





Winners of the Kool BSPA Sports Award pose for a photo with the guests and organizers of the event at a city hotel in Dhaka on Sunday. | Courtesy photo Imranur Rahman, who is currently Bangladesh's fastest man, was given the 2023 Sportsman of the Year award when the Bangladesh Sports Press Association presented awards to 18 current and former athletes, organizers and organizations in 16 categories at a ceremony at a city hotel on Friday. Bangladesh cricket team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto came second in that category, while footballer Rakib Hossain came second. Imranur, the four-time national champion and the first Bangladeshi to win a gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in the men's 60m sprint, also won the Athlete of the Year award in the athletics events category. Shanto and Fargana Hoque Pinky were adjudged the Best Cricketer of the Year in the men's and women's categories respectively, while Rakib was adjudged the Best Footballer of the Year award. The country's newest football sensation, Shekh Morsalin, bagged the Popular Choice Award, beating three other nominees – Imranur, Shanto and Pinky – while the award was decided through online voting. Morsalin also won the Emerging Athlete of the Year award, while Selim Hossain won the Best Boxer of the Year award, Kamrun Nahar Koly won the Best Shooter of the Year award and Ramhim Lian Bawm won the Best Table Tennis Player of the Year award. Alfaz Ahmed – The current coach of the Mohammedan Sporting Club football team and former national team footballer, who is considered one of the best strikers in the country during his playing career, won the Best Coach of the Year award. Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation General Secretary Habibur Rahman was awarded the Best Organizer of the Year award, while weightlifting coach Moazzem Hossain won the Best Grassroots Organizer award. Sports organizer Monjur Hossain Malu received a special prize of honor. The Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team won the Best Team of the Year award, while the Directorate of Primary Education was awarded as the most active organization. BSPA, the country's oldest organization of sports journalists, has been recognizing the contributions of athletes with awards since 1964, two years after its founding in 1962.

