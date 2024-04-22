Peters Twp. girl to play in an international hockey tournament





The season is over for the Penguins, but a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite is about to embark on an international hockey experience in Europe this week. Peters Township seventh grader Kat Monko was chosen to represent the United States at the U14 World Selects Invitational in Chamonix, France. The tournament was supposed to take place from Tuesday to Saturday, but Monko and her family left for Europe last Friday afternoon. “I was very surprised when I was told I was joining the team,” Monko said. “It will also be a fun experience to fly over the ocean. I want to continue to improve the level of competition in hockey.” Monko has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite for the past four years, and she hopes to continue doing so. Monko is labeled as an 'attacking defender'. “My coach put me on defense and I just rolled into it,” Monko said. Monko has been playing hockey for seven years and will be a member of the Mid-West Select, one of three teams from the United States participating in the tournament. Monko and her family went to Detroit for tryouts in December. She was one of about fifty girls chosen to play for an American team, and she is the only representative from the Pittsburgh area. Monko would like to thank all the players who came before her as pioneers of women's hockey. One of those pioneers is Pittsburgh Penguins Elite girls hockey program senior advisor Kathy Pippy. Pippy, who is originally from the Pittsburgh area, is also vice-president of girls hockey operations for Hockey 20085 (development program) and special advisor to the Ottawa general manager in the Professional Women's Hockey League. Pippy was a founding member of Pittsburgh's first tier-1 girls team in 2004, which became the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite in 2012.

