Auburn football earns a transfer to Arkansas State





AUBURN Auburn football is up to three additions in the spring portal. The Tigers signed transfer Keyron Crawford to Arkansas State on Monday. Crawford, an edge defender who recorded 5.5 sacks in 2023, chose Auburn over offers from the likes of Arkansas, Mississippi State and Kansas. Crawford has two years of eligibility remaining. He was rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, ranked as the No. 985 overall player in the country by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 33 prospect in the state of Tennessee, where he attended Briarcrest Christian School. TO ATTEMPT:Latest mock drafts for former Auburn football players as the 2024 NFL Draft week approaches JOHNI BROOME TO WALKER KESSLER:Ranking of the best Auburn transfers of the Bruce Pearl era Briarcrest Christian is the same school where Auburn coach Hugh Freeze coached before getting a chance in the collegiate ranks at Ole Miss. Freeze also served as the offensive coordinator and head coach at Arkansas State in 2010 and 2011, respectively. The 6-foot-1, 243-pound Crawford joins defensive linemen Isaiah Raikes (USC and Texas A&M) and Philip Blidi (Indiana) as transfers who joined the Tigers during the spring portal. Auburn has lost four players since the portal opened in edgeback Brenton Williams, cornerback JD Rhym, linebacker Wesley Steiner and receiver Jay Fair. Crawford had a total of 39 pressures in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. It's not an apples-to-apples comparison considering the difference in competition between the SEC and the Sun Belt, but for reference, Jalen McLeod led Auburn with 38 total pressures last season. Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/sports/college/auburn/2024/04/22/keyron-crawford-commit-auburn-football-transfer-portal-arkansas-state/73417994007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos