Sports
FSU tenders Grand Valley State defensive tackle Jayviar Suggs
The Florida State Seminoles football program has been quieter than expected this transfer window, but Mike Norvells' staff tendered Grand Valley State defensive tackle Jayviar Suggs late Sunday night.
Suggs, originally from Flint, Michigan, became a starter for GVSU in 2023 recorded 21 tackles (7.5 TFL), 5 sacks, 4 pass deflections and a forced fumble, leading to second-team all-conference honors.
Since entering the portal, Suggs was offered by the Arkansas Razorbacks, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Wildcats from the state of Kansas, Kentucky feral cats, Cardinals of Louisville, Hurricanes in Miami, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Purdue Boilermakers, TCU Horned Frogs, Wisconsin Badgers, and much more. He has already visited Fayetteville and Madison and is expected in Tallahassee later this week.
Suggs graduated at the end of April and is expected to have two years of eligibility.
2022: Earned first varsity letter after seeing action in 11 games. Recorded 21 total tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss (-23) and 3.0 QB sacks (-17) Counted five pass deflections and two QB hurries Four tackles, 2.0 TFL (-9), 2 .0 QB sacks (-9) and three pass deflections in first collegiate game against Colorado Mines (9/1) Four stops made at Wayne State (9/24) One tackle, 1.0 TFL (-8) and a QB- sack (-8) at Ferris State (10/15) Recorded three stops and a TFL (-3) against NW Missouri State (11/26) in NCAA Playoffs Made two tackles, a QB rush and pass deflection versus Ferris State (12/3 ) in NCAA Playoffs.
2021: Member of the 2021 GVSU football team.
2019: Redshirt.
Secondary school: Prepared for Clarkston High School…Played for Kurt Richardson and Steve Pierson…Talloot 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight QB sacks as a senior…Team finished 11-3 and advanced to MHSAA D1 State Championship Game. ..Earned Red honors from the All-Oakland Activity Association…All-around performer…32 stops, 11 tackles for loss and six QB sacks as a junior as the team finished 12-2 and the MHSAA Won D1 State Championship… Earned All-Oakland Activity Association Red honors… Combined for a 23-5 record over his last two prep campaigns.
