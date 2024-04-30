Challenge Congress to say it will bring back Article 370: PM Modi | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has challenged the Congress or any other opposition party to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to a question on opposition leaders saying they would bring back Article 370, Modi told News18 that anyone who understands the Indian constitution, federal structure and what falls under jurisdiction will not say such things . The Prime Minister said the reinstatement of Article 370 was not within the purview of the Opposition. Modi added that even if he is the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, he cannot do it. READ ALSO : Amit Shah's dig at Congress over Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks: 'Did nothing because…' He said the Center and state governments will do what is within their competence. “But misleading people is a trend these days to keep them in ignorance. That is why they continue to say nonsense,” the Prime Minister said. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of various projects and a public rally, at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on March 7. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times) Modi challenged the Congress to hold a press conference and declare that the party would restore Article 370. Continuing his attack on the grand old party, Prime Minister Modi said that the Congress talks a lot about the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar. But Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not applicable to the entire nation. For 70 years, the Indian Constitution was not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, he told News18. READ ALSO : PoK is an integral part of India, all Indians aim to get it back': Amit Shah The Prime Minister said Dalits and Valmikis were getting reservations for the first time in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, thereby ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. On December 11 last year, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370, rejecting the argument that it was a permanent provision and ordered elections to be held in the region of by September 2024 and the restoration of the State at the earliest. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a rally in J&K's Udhampur, said: “The time is not far when parliamentary elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir and the The state will be restored.

