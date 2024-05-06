Football season tickets now on sale, PC announces start times for 2024 home games





CLINTON, SC The Presbyterian College football team has opened season ticket sales for the upcoming 2024 season, with the home opener scheduled for September 14. The official link to view and purchase season tickets can be found at the bottom or top of this page. Link 2024 season ticket Fans can gain early access to reserved seat rails at Bailey Memorial Stadium for $100 per seat. These sections have a value of $150, the equivalent of free access to two games. Season ticket sales run until the end of May. The 2024 season marks the 22ndNL year of competition at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Presbyterian will host six opponents as part of their 12-game schedule in year three of the Steve Englehart era, with official playing times for the periods below: Saturday September 14th vs. Virginia-Lynchburg (1:00 p.m.)

Saturday September 21 vs. Gardner-Webb (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday September 28 vs. Davidson (7:00 PM)

Saturday October 19 vs. Drake (1:00 p.m.)

Saturday November 2 vs. Dayton (1:00 p.m.)

Saturday November 23 vs. Butler (1:00 p.m.) Single-game ticket sales will go on sale later this summer as the Blue Hose prepare for their fourth season affiliated with the Pioneer Football League. The Blue Hose returns 11 players who received postseason recognition from the PFL (All-Conference Honorable Mention or higher) last fall, including first-team selections Worth Warner (THE), Dominic Kibby (WR), and Alex Herriott (LB). Additionally, Englehart directed Kicker Mack Mikko to FCS Freshman All-America honors, the school's second straight season with that distinction to their name, following in Kibby's footsteps starting in 2022. PC posted a three-win improvement over Englehart's debut year, highlighted by a pair of Pioneer League victories over Dayton and Morehead State and a monumental road win at Wofford, the first time in history a PFL team defeated a member . of the Southern Conference.

