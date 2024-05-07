Sports
2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship: Brackets, Scores, Schedule
The 2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship court and bracket were unveiled on Monday, May 6, on NCAA.com. The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will participate in the 2024 NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championships.
Complete DII women's tennis rosters released | Printable bracket of the 2024 Regionals
The preliminary rounds will consist of single-elimination intra-regional competition. The host sites for the preliminary round will be determined by the NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee, with priority given to the top two seeded teams. The winning team from each regional location will advance to the championship round of 16.
The committee will place all 16 teams that advance after the preliminary rounds to the finals.
Click here for the interactive championship bracket
Scheme
Show selection
- Monday, May 6 at 8:30 PM ET on NCAA.com
Preliminary rounds at regional locations
- May 10 (preliminaries day 1)
- (4) Mercyhurst vs. (5) Fairmont State | 1:00 PM | Atlantic Region #1
- (2) Indiana (PA) vs. (7) Shaw | 10am | Atlantic region #2
- (3) Slippery Rock vs. (6) Millersville | 2:00 PM | | Atlantic region #2
- (4) State of Northwest Missouri vs. (5) Augustana | 1:00 PM | Central Region #1
- (3) Missouri West vs. (6) Southeastern Oklahoma | 2:00 PM | Central Region #2
- (4) District of Columbia vs. (5) Adelphi | 12:00 noon | Eastern Region #1
- (2) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. (3) Wilmington (DE) | 12:00 noon | Eastern Region #2
- (4) Findlay vs. (5) Grand Valley State | 11am | Midwest Region #1
- (2) Tiffin vs. (7) Northwood | 10am | Midwest Region #2
- (3) Wayne State (MI) vs. (6) Ferris State | 2:00 PM | Midwest Region #2
- (1) Barry vs. (8) Tuskegee | 9am | Region South #1
- (4) Embry-Riddle (FL) vs. (5) Tampa | 12:00 noon | Region South #1
- (2) Lynn vs. (7) AUM | 9am | Southern Region #2
- (3) Nova Southeastern vs. (6) West Alabama | 1:00 PM | Southern Region #2
- (1) Midwestern State vs. (4) DBU | 12:00 noon | South Central Region #1
- (2) Cameron vs. (3) Angelo State | 3:00 PM | South Central Region #2
- (4) Columbus State vs. (5) Erskine | 1:00 PM | Southeast Region #1
- (2) Flagler vs. (7) Newberry | 11am | Southeast Region #2
- (3) Wingate vs. (6) Catawba | Southeast Region #2
- (1) Art academy vs. (4) CUI | Western Region #1
- (2) Point Loma vs. (3) Azusa Pacific | 4:00 PM | Western Region #2
- May 11 (preliminaries day 2)
Championship Finals at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida*
- Monday May 20
- First round | Eight games | 9am ET and 1pm ET
- Tuesday May 21
- Quarter-finals | 4:00 PM ET
- Thursday May 23
- Friday May 24
- Championship Final | 1:00 PM ET
*In the event of very bad weather, the Tennis Committee reserves the right to change match formats in order to allow the Championships to continue and be completed.
Championship history
Here are the DII women's tennis champions since 1982.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|HOST OR SITE
|2023
|Barry
|4-1
|Nova Southeast
|Orlando, FL.
|2022
|Barry
|4-1
|Central Oklahoma
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2021
|Barry
|4-0
|UIndy
|Surprise, Az.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|2019
|Barry
|4-2
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2018
|Barry
|5-0
|West Florida
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|Barry
|5-0
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2016
|Armstrong*
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Armstrong*
|5-2
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2013
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|5-2
|BYU-Hawaii
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|5-2
|BYU-Hawaii
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Barry
|5-3
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2010
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|5-1
|BYU-Hawaii
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|5-2
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|5-1
|Lynn
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-0
|West Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2006
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-3
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2004
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-3
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Lynn
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|West Florida
|2000
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-0
|Lynn
|West Florida
|1999
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|West Florida
|1998
|Lynn
|5-2
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lynn
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|4-0
|Abilene Christian
|Central Oklahoma.
|1995
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|4-0
|Grand Canyon
|UC Davis
|1994
|North Florida
|6-0
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Industry, California.
|1993
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Industry, California.
|1992
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5-0
|Grand Canyon
|West Texas. A&M
|1991
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5-3
|UC Davis
|UC Davis
|1990
|UC Davis
|5-3
|Cal Poly Pomona
|UC Davis
|1989
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1988
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Cal Poly
|Sonoma State
|1987
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Abilene Christian
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Cal St. Northridge
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chattanooga
|8-1
|Notre Dame (Cal.)
|Bakersfield, California.
|1984
|Chattanooga
|8-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1983
|Chattanooga
|5-4
|UC Davis
|Pomona, California.
|1982
|Cal St. Northridge
|15-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|SIU Edwardsville
*Armstrong's participation in the 2015 and 2016 championships was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-women/article/2024-05-06/2024-ncaa-dii-womens-tennis-championship-bracket-scores-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ottumwa Daily Mail | Newspaper advertisements | Classifieds | Dining and entertainment
- 2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship: Brackets, Scores, Schedule
- See the evolution of Lizzo's vase dress look at the 2024 Met Gala
- 1 Play Sports: Overcoming the challenges of sports innovation
- Finally, Blome reaches out to beleaguered PTI – Pakistan
- India's caste census becomes electoral fault line as opposition targets Narendra Modi
- Erdogan opens ancient church to Muslim worshipers
- Savills says UK house prices will rise this year in a U-turn in line with previous forecasts | house price
- Recruiting reset: Jeremiah Beasley ends up at Mizzou after all
- Met Gala 2024: What does the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion” mean?
- Google simplifies the two-factor authentication process and what it means for users
- 7 tips to prevent summer asthma attacks