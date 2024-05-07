Leonard, Smith named to the U.S. men's team for the World Championship





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Boston College forward Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) And Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) have been selected to the U.S. Men's National Team ahead of the 2024 IIHF World Championship, held May 10-26 in the Czech Republic. Leonard and Smith are joined on the Team USA roster by former BC forwards Matt Boldy, Johnny Gaudreau and Kevin Hayes. Leonard, a second-team All-America honoree, ranked fourth nationally in points with 60 after scoring 31 goals and 29 assists. As a Hockey East Second Team All-Star, he broke the program record for goals in a season by a freshman, breaking the previous record set by Brian Gionta in 1997-98. With his assist against Michigan in the Frozen Four, Leonard became just the fourth BC freshman to record 60 or more points. Leonard was also named the Providence Regional's Most Outstanding Player after back-to-back two-goal performances. Smith, a first-team All-America selection, led the nation in points (71) and assists (46). With his two goals in the National Semifinal victory over Michigan, Smith became the 11th Eagle in program history to score 70 points in a season and the first since Johnny Gaudreau in 2013-14. His 71 points and 46 assists are the most by a freshman in a single season in program history, and his assists rank second among all BC players in a season. Smith became the first freshman to score a hat trick in the Hockey East Championship when he scored four goals to lead the Eagles to the 12th Hockey East Tournament Championship. The duo, both products of the U.S. National Team Development Program, were members of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, with both record points in the gold medal match, a 6-2 win over Sweden. The United States opens the IIHF World Championship on Friday (May 10) against Sweden in Group B at 2:20 PM ET. The US has advanced to the semifinals in the last three tournaments. All US tournament games will be broadcast live on NHL Network.

