



Berbice U19 cricketer is benefiting from Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana Kaieteur News – Seventeen-year-old fast bowler Okazie Boyce of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association recently received a pair of metal spiked cricket shoes from this joint initiative by Kishan Das of the US and Anil Beharry of Guyana. The promising pacer who is also a national athlete (high jumper) represents Skeldon Community Center Cricket Club at junior, second division and senior levels. Boyce is a student of Skeldon Line Path Secondary and represented Berbice in the recently concluded Guyana Cricket Board inter county under-19 tournament. He expressed his gratitude upon receiving the sign. We are happy to be involved in the development of cricket, especially through young people, said a press release from the organization. Total cricket related items received/purchased to date: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, twenty-five pairs of cricket shoes, thirty-three pairs of batting pads, thirty-five cricket bats, thirty pairs of batting gloves, twenty-five thigh pads, three pairs of wicket protectors, six arm protectors, two chest pads, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiberglass bat, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls and twenty-eight footballs. In addition to the above, equipment worth over $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former national wicketkeeper/batsman. All money raised will be used to purchase requested cricket equipment that is not available at the time. To date, seventy-four young players, men and women, from all three provinces of Guyana have directly benefited from seven kit bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty-two bats, three boxes, six helmets, twenty-eight pairs of cricket boots, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty-four thigh pads , one bat handle, thirty-two pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon region benefited from two bats used. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received a box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms, while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, a pair of junior batting pads, a pair of wicket gloves, a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries include the Essequibo Cricket Board, the City of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentine area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T shirts, youngsters from Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club and Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each). Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of charge to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent is being spotted across the country and club leaders are also helping to identify this. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth program will also benefit. We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran from West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday from P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, rl J. Tlk, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran would like to thank Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich from Trophy Stall, Sheikh Mohamed from Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda from Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine from Great Britain, Dr. Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo Jnr, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram, Reshma Mathura, Booman Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh, Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings, Terry Mathura of TDMJ Inc., Kennard Verapen and NY Pioneer CC, Anita and Derek Kallicharran, Subhas Powan Persaud of DX Sports, Ramjit Singh, Kumar Dindial, Shazam Hussain, Ravi Lutchman of JIS&L NY and Cyber ​​Trading, Georgetown. We thank the media for the role they play in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry at 623-6875 or Kishan Das at 1-718-664-0896.

