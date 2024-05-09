Don't play other people's dance music: Google CEO Sundar Pichais replies to Microsoft's Satya Nadella





Google CEO Sundar Pichai asks the billion-dollar question: Did the company dance after Microsoft took the lead in launching AI-powered innovation in the form of the new Bing? We may have finally found an answer. “I'm focused and I don't play other people's dance music,” Pichai said in an interview with Bloomberg. “One way to do it wrong is to listen to all the noise and play other people's dance music. “I think so,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg. I was always clear. I think we have a clear sense of what needs to be done, he added. I asked, “So are you listening to your own music?”Pichai said, “That's right.”

What Satya Nadella Said

Earlier this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talked about Google's superiority over his company in search. But after launching the AI-powered Bing search engine, he said AI may present a new battleground for companies. We competed today. Today was the day we brought more competition to search. “Believe me, I've been in this business for his 20 years and have been waiting for it,” Nadella said, adding that Google is still the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to the search business. Ta. After all, they say he's an 800-pound gorilla in this one. That's who they are. And we hope that our innovation will make them want to come out and show that they can dance. And he said, “I want people to know that we got people dancing, and I think it's going to be a great day.''

Microsoft invests in AI, led by Google

The magazine recently reported that Microsoft invested in OpenAI after learning that Google was leading in terms of AI infrastructure and hoping to catch up. When asked how he sees the situation, Pichai said there is always more. We see it all the time. The way to stay ahead is to constantly innovate. It must always be true. It's happening at a faster pace. Technology changes tend to accelerate over time. So it's not surprising to me at all, Pichai noted.

