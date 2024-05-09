Sports
Live coverage and scorecard of Brescia Cricket Club vs Friends XI 1st Quarter Final
Brescia Cricket Club vs Friends XI, live cricket commentary
6
7.6
Vikas Kumar II to Imad Khan, six,
6
7.5
Vikas Kumar II to Imad Khan, six,
4
7.4
Vikas Kumar II to Imad Khan, Four,
1
7.3
Vikas Kumar II v Muhammad Mashal, 1 run,
1
7.2
Vikas Kumar II to Imad Khan, 1 run,
4
7.1
Vikas Kumar II to Imad Khan, Four,
End of over 7 (25 runs)
Mohammed Mashal 21 (17)
Imad Khan 22 (7)
Brescia Cricket Club 95/2
Jaipal Singh 2-0-33-0
Ali Noman 2-0-15-1
0
6.6
Jaipal Singh v Muhammad Mashal, no flight,
1
6.5
Jaipal Singh v Imad Khan, 1 run,
6
6.4
Jaipal Singh to Imad Khan, six,
1wd
6.4
Jaipal Singh v Imad Khan, 1 wide,
7nb
6.4
Jaipal Singh v Imad Khan, 7 no ball,
2
6.3
Jaipal Singh v Imad Khan, 2 runs,
6
6.2
Jaipal Singh to Imad Khan, six,
2 pounds
6.1
Jaipal Singh vs Imad Khan, Second Leg Bye,
End of over 6 (6 runs)
Mohammed Mashal 21 (16)
Imad Khan 1 (1)
Brescia Cricket Club 70/2
Ali Noman 2-0-15-1
Jaipal Singh 1-0-10-0
0
5.6
Ali Noman vs Muhammad Mashal, no flight,
1
5.5
Ali Noman v Imad Khan, 1 run,
w
5.4
Sajid Afridi c A Khalil b A Noman 23 (14) Ali Noman v Sajid Afridi, no run, c A Khalil b A Noman,
0
5.3
Ali Noman vs Sajid Afridi, no flight,
4
5.2
Ali Noman to Sajid Afridi, Four,
1
5.1
Ali Noman v Muhammad Mashal, 1 run,
End of over 5 (10 runs)
Sajid Afridi 19 (11)
Mohammed Mashal 20 (14)
Brescia Cricket Club 64/1
Jaipal Singh 1-0-10-0
Azam Khalil 1-0-11-0
0
4.6
Jaipal Singh vs Sajid Afridi, no flight,
1
4.5
Jaipal Singh v Muhammad Mashal, 1 run,
1
4.4
Jaipal Singh v Sajid Afridi, 1 run,
1
4.3
Jaipal Singh v Muhammad Mashal, 1 run,
1
4.2
Jaipal Singh v Sajid Afridi, 1 run,
6
4.1
Jaipal Singh to Sajid Afridi, six,
End of over 4 (11 runs)
Sajid Afridi 11 (7)
Mohammed Mashal 18 (12)
Brescia Cricket Club 54/1
Azam Khalil 1-0-11-0
Vikas Kumar II 1-0-11-0
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricketworld.com/cricket/brescia-cricket-club-vs-friends-xi/match/live/76070
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live coverage and scorecard of Brescia Cricket Club vs Friends XI 1st Quarter Final
- OpenAI is exploring ways to responsibly generate AI porn
- 'How much black money did Rahul Gandhi get from Ambani-Adani': PM Modi in Telangana
- Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Dress Alike on Romantic Beach Walk: 5 Times He Dressed Like His Famous Girlfriends
- Call for safety measures to prevent unwanted hauntings of deceased loved ones by AI chatbots
- This Is Us actor is unmasked
- Minutewomen make their way through Fordham in A-10 Championship Opener
- How to improve innovation in Australia
- Whooping cough: 5 infant deaths reported, cases rising again
- Get Suits & Blazers At Up To 70% Off At Myntra Fashion Carnival
- Pickleball League gets $10 million from SETVI, tennis pro Gaurav Natekar
- Neuralink faces problems with first implant placed in human brain
End of over 8 (22 runs)
Imad Khan 43 (12)
Mohammed Mashal 22 (18)
Brescia cricket club 117/2
Vikas Kumar II 2-0-33-0
Jaipal Singh 2-0-33-0