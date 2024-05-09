'How much black money did Rahul Gandhi get from Ambani-Adani': PM Modi in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to disclose the amount of money he received from Ambani-Adani and the nature of the deal he concluded with them during the electoral period. At a rally in Telanganas Karimnagar, he questioned why Gandhi had stopped abusing Ambani-Adani ever since the Lok Sabha elections were announced, and also asked how many bags of black money the leader the opposition had received.

You must have seen that the Congress shehzada [prince]over the past five years, five businessmen, five businessmen had chanted. Since his Rafale deal was stalled, he has raised a new chant, PM Modi said, referring to the poll controversy five years ago over the delivery of Rafale fighter jets from France.

Then he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But since the elections were announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask the land of Telangana today: how much shehzada took from Ambani-Adani in this election? How many bags of black money does he have? Has a tempo full of notes reached Congress? What deal was made that made you stop abusing Ambani-Adani overnight? For five years you abused Ambani-Adani, and [now you] stopped overnight. It means you have something. You will have to answer this to the people of the country, he said without naming Gandhi.

For years, Congress – 5 industrialists, Ambani, AdaniBut since the elections were declared, they stopped abusing Ambani, Adani For what? I want to ask the Shehzadeys of Congress, how much black money did they receive from pic.twitter.com/fiAGe0m3qG BJP (@BJP4India) May 8, 2024

Attacking the Congress party for corruption, PM Modi also said: The only glue that binds the Congress and BRS [Bharat Rashtra Samithi] together, it’s corruption. The policy of appeasement is their program. Congress and BRS follow the zero governance model. Therefore, we must save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of these parties.

Congressional reaction

Reacting to the mockery, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged PM Modi to conduct a probe by the CBI or ED to find out if businessmen Adani and Ambani had sent money to his party at a steady pace.

The money that Prime Minister Modi gave to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount to the people of India through the various programs promised by the party, Gandhi said.

The country knows who is the driving force and helper of the BJP's pace of corruption, he said in a Hindi article on X.

Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you talk about Adani and Ambani in public, Gandhi said in the video message.

You also know that they give money at a certain rate. Is this your personal experience? said Gandhi.

Do one thing, send them CBI, ED and do a thorough investigation and don't be afraid, he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also responded to Prime Minister Modis Adani-Ambani's hold on Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP of having a nexus with industrialists and waived their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore.

She also alleged that the entire BJP machinery was busy spreading lies about Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to the Prime Minister's remarks at a rally in Telangana that the Congress should explain to people why it stopped raising the Ambani-Adani issue like its Shehzada was doing for the last five years, Priyanka Gandhi said: Today he (Modi) is saying that Rahul is not taking Adani's name, Ambani. He does it every day. He presents their truth before you every day.

We say every day that they (BJP) have a nexus with industrialists. You must understand that Prime Minister Modi has given away Rs 16 lakh crore from big billionaires. Whose money is this? This is not Modi Ji's money. It's the country's money, she told public meetings in Raebareli as she campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi from the family bastion.

(With PTI inputs)

