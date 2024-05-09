Politics
'How much black money did Rahul Gandhi get from Ambani-Adani': PM Modi in Telangana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Karimnagar, Telangana. (ANI)
Addressing a rally in Telangana's Karimnagar, PM Modi asked whether Gandhi had received huge sums of money from Ambani-Adani since he suddenly stopped attacking them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to disclose the amount of money he received from Ambani-Adani and the nature of the deal he concluded with them during the electoral period. At a rally in Telanganas Karimnagar, he questioned why Gandhi had stopped abusing Ambani-Adani ever since the Lok Sabha elections were announced, and also asked how many bags of black money the leader the opposition had received.
You must have seen that the Congress shehzada [prince]over the past five years, five businessmen, five businessmen had chanted. Since his Rafale deal was stalled, he has raised a new chant, PM Modi said, referring to the poll controversy five years ago over the delivery of Rafale fighter jets from France.
Then he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But since the elections were announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask the land of Telangana today: how much shehzada took from Ambani-Adani in this election? How many bags of black money does he have? Has a tempo full of notes reached Congress? What deal was made that made you stop abusing Ambani-Adani overnight? For five years you abused Ambani-Adani, and [now you] stopped overnight. It means you have something. You will have to answer this to the people of the country, he said without naming Gandhi.
For years, Congress – 5 industrialists, Ambani, AdaniBut since the elections were declared, they stopped abusing Ambani, Adani
For what?
I want to ask the Shehzadeys of Congress, how much black money did they receive from pic.twitter.com/fiAGe0m3qG
BJP (@BJP4India) May 8, 2024
Attacking the Congress party for corruption, PM Modi also said: The only glue that binds the Congress and BRS [Bharat Rashtra Samithi] together, it’s corruption. The policy of appeasement is their program. Congress and BRS follow the zero governance model. Therefore, we must save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of these parties.
Congressional reaction
Reacting to the mockery, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged PM Modi to conduct a probe by the CBI or ED to find out if businessmen Adani and Ambani had sent money to his party at a steady pace.
The money that Prime Minister Modi gave to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount to the people of India through the various programs promised by the party, Gandhi said.
The country knows who is the driving force and helper of the BJP's pace of corruption, he said in a Hindi article on X.
Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you talk about Adani and Ambani in public, Gandhi said in the video message.
You also know that they give money at a certain rate. Is this your personal experience? said Gandhi.
Do one thing, send them CBI, ED and do a thorough investigation and don't be afraid, he added.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also responded to Prime Minister Modis Adani-Ambani's hold on Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP of having a nexus with industrialists and waived their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore.
She also alleged that the entire BJP machinery was busy spreading lies about Rahul Gandhi.
Referring to the Prime Minister's remarks at a rally in Telangana that the Congress should explain to people why it stopped raising the Ambani-Adani issue like its Shehzada was doing for the last five years, Priyanka Gandhi said: Today he (Modi) is saying that Rahul is not taking Adani's name, Ambani. He does it every day. He presents their truth before you every day.
We say every day that they (BJP) have a nexus with industrialists. You must understand that Prime Minister Modi has given away Rs 16 lakh crore from big billionaires. Whose money is this? This is not Modi Ji's money. It's the country's money, she told public meetings in Raebareli as she campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi from the family bastion.
(With PTI inputs)
Stay updated with live coverage of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 voting in Karnataka and Gujarat on our website. Get the latest updates, poll trends, results dates and more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/elections/pm-modi-in-telangana-how-much-money-has-rahul-gandhi-taken-from-ambani-adani-8882129.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'How much black money did Rahul Gandhi get from Ambani-Adani': PM Modi in Telangana
- Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Dress Alike on Romantic Beach Walk: 5 Times He Dressed Like His Famous Girlfriends
- Call for safety measures to prevent unwanted hauntings of deceased loved ones by AI chatbots
- This Is Us actor is unmasked
- Minutewomen make their way through Fordham in A-10 Championship Opener
- How to improve innovation in Australia
- Whooping cough: 5 infant deaths reported, cases rising again
- Get Suits & Blazers At Up To 70% Off At Myntra Fashion Carnival
- Pickleball League gets $10 million from SETVI, tennis pro Gaurav Natekar
- Neuralink faces problems with first implant placed in human brain
- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hungary, final stop of his European tour
- Congress slams Narendra Modi for Ambani-Adani jibe