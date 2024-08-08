Paris 2024: Men's Team Table Tennis Quarter-Finals

Xinhua) 09:49, August 8, 2024

Wang Chunqin of China reacts during a match against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong (R) of China reacts during a match against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China reacts during a match against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Coach Wang Hao (center), players Ma Long (left) and Fan Zhendong of China react during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China reacts during a match against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Lim Jonghoon of South Korea competes against Fan Zhendong of China during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis match between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react during a match against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Cho Daeseong (L)/Jang Woojin of South Korea compete against Ma Long/Wang Chuqin of China during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis match between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react during a match against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Lim Jonghoon of South Korea competes against Fan Zhendong of China during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis match between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react during a match against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react during a match against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong of China competes against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis match between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis match between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chunqin (L) of China and Jang Woojin of South Korea react after the men's team table tennis quarterfinal match between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Cho Daeseong/Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis match between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chunqin (top) of China competes against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis match between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Coach Wang Hao (center), players Ma Long (left) and Fan Zhendong of China react during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chunqin of China reacts during a match against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the quarterfinal of the men's team table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

