Sports
Tennis Predictions: Best Bets for Montreal and Toronto
The Olympics are over and that means it’s time to really focus on hardcourt tennis. We’re on the road to the 2024 US Open, so the next few weeks are packed with exciting action on the ATP and WTA Tours. This week, the world’s best players are in Montreal and Toronto for the National Bank Open (presented by Rogers). This is a 1000-level event for both the men and women, meaning it’s about as big as a non-major can get. So you’ll see real intensity from everyone involved. Last year, Jannik Sinner won this event on the men’s side. On the women’s side, Jessica Pegula was the champion. Both players will be looking to defend their titles, but both courts are full. With that in mind, let’s get started. Below are some of my favorite tennis predictions and best bets for Thursday, August 8.
MORE: Check out our Pro Picks page for everything our experts are betting on!
Record 2024: 604-602 (+35.43 units)
Montreal Tennis Predictions
Brandon Nakashima vs. Andrei Rublev
Nakashima has been on a roll lately. The American has won 12 of his last 18 matches and is now 42-22 in all competitions in 2024. Nakashima is also coming off a huge win over Tommy Paul, and is now 3-0 in his head-to-head series with one of the best Americans in the game. Nakashima has simply been healthy for most of the season, which has allowed him to play some of the best tennis of his life. Meanwhile, Rublev has not been great lately. The Russian has lost six of his last 11 matches and some of those performances have been absolutely terrible. With that in mind, I think the American takes a set in this match. I’m also going to throw in the moneyline.
The reality is that Nakashima is serving at an extremely high level. His hold percentage has increased to 88.5% in 2024. That’s not going to make life any easier for Rublev. The Russian’s break percentage has dropped dramatically this season and that’s a big part of why he’s losing matches.
Nakashima is also a level-headed player who keeps his head down and focuses on the task at hand. Rublev can get extremely hot and his temper has gotten the better of him this season. That is quite significant, because I can see him getting a bit frustrated when he tries to break Nakashima's booming serve.
Bet: Nakashima +1.5 sets (-160 – 1.5 units) + Nakashima ML (+180 – 0.5 units)
Kei Nishikori vs. Now Borges
Nishikori secured a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round. This came on the heels of a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Alex Michelsen in the opening round. The 34-year-old is now given a decent chance by the bookies in his clash with Borges. However, I think there is a considerable gap between the two, which is why I am putting a big bet on the Portuguese player.
Nishikori might have been able to beat Tsitsipas, but that was a match where the world No. 11 couldn’t stay out of his own way. Tsitsipas, who normally has one of the most dangerous forehands on tour, couldn’t do anything on that side of the court. That’s a problem when you also consider that Tsitsipas’ backhand is one of the weakest in tennis. So while it was nice for Nishikori to get a win over a top player, I’m not sure he deserves much credit. And Borges is going to be a lot tougher for him to beat.
Borges may not do much that stands out, but he is a very solid server and he can be quite aggressive from the baseline. Borges takes the ball early and tries to move his opponents around the court. Both of those things should affect Nishikori here. I also just trust Borges' fitness more here. Even if Nishikori comes out and takes a set, will he be able to maintain his level in the third? I have my doubts.
Overall, I just don't see this version of Nishikori as a top-50 player, and I'm not even sure he's a top-100 player at this point. That makes it hard not to like Borges, especially in circumstances that suit him.
Bet: Borges ML (-138 – 2 units)
Toronto Tennis Predictions
Diana Schnaider vs. Coco Gauff
Shnaider has struggled to get to this point in the tournament. She narrowly defeated Harriet Dart in the first round, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2). Then she won 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) over Magdalena Frech in the Round of 32. All in all, we haven't seen a smooth transition from the Olympics to the hard courts of Toronto so far. However, Shnaider has the weapons to make things difficult for Gauff, who didn't look great in a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Yafan Wang in her first match in Canada.
Gauff is clearly one of the most talented players in the world. She is only 20 years old and has won a Grand Slam title. No one can take that away from her. However, Gauff's forehand is still a serious problem and she is a bit shaky as a server. Until those things change, she is going to have her share of battles. And I imagine this is one of them.
Pressuring Gauff on the forehand side is a way to get the best out of her, and Shnaider has the ability to do that. She is a very powerful player and she is going to hit the ball to that side of the court. So if the American doesn't avoid mistakes and doesn't play with form, she can quickly make mistakes from the forehand wing. I also think Shnaider's ability to punish the ball will put a lot of pressure on Gauff's serve.
Shnaider has also been playing some great tennis recently. She was one of the most impressive players during the grass court season, winning a clay court title in Budapest and then winning a silver medal in doubles at the Olympics. She should come out on court with a lot of confidence, and that will go a long way against this version of Gauff.
Bet: Shnaider +5.5 games (-120 – 1.5 units)
Added plays
I usually have a LOT MORE on the Pro Picks page. These plays count toward my record and have been a huge part of my success this season. Be sure to check them out. I’ll likely add a few more, so refresh that page throughout the day if you’re looking for action. That’s also where I post my Challenger level plays, as well as picks for lower level ATP and WTA events.
Tennis links
VSiN Tennis Betting Splits
Tennis chances
Gill Alexander's Beating The Book podcast
|
Sources
2/ https://vsin.com/tennis/tennis-predictions-montreal-and-toronto-best-bets-and-picks-for-friday-august-9th/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis Predictions: Best Bets for Montreal and Toronto
- Creamy layer principle does not apply to SC/ST reservations, PM Modi assures BJP MPs
- Imran Khan ADMITS taking steroids to get masculine physique like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt: I tried to conform but failed : Bollywood News
- Why Trump's Attacks on Harris Aren't Working
- I am fine and fit: Vinod Kambli tells his closest friends | Cricket News
- Tropical Storm Debby leaves a trail of destruction
- Texas school bans all costumes for “mental health” reasons. #US #School #BBCAnews
- Japan asks residents to prepare for major quakes in Nankai basin; expert warns against panic buying
- Jokowi hands over social forest land to Jakarta
- Alarmed by polio surge, Africa CDC prepares to declare 'continental emergency'
- Crown dumps celebrity agent for $59 million Sydney penthouse BNN Bloomberg
- The United States and Australia are set to renew one of basketball's most famous rivalries