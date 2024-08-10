Sports
A Uni Watch look at the 2024 Olympic Field Hockey
[Editor’s Note: As part of Uni Watch’s continuing Olympic uniform reviews, today we have an entry from our own Jamie Rathjen, who’ll be doing a deep dive into a sport that doesn’t receive much coverage here: Field Hockey. Enjoy! — PH]
A Uni Watch look at the 2024 Olympic Field Hockey
by Jamie Rathjen
A total of 15 countries are represented in the two 12-team Olympic hockey tournaments. As with other team sports, they are organized into two groups of six, with the top four in each group advancing to the quarterfinals.
This piece will be different from the last time I wrote it, because I don’t need to explain why the U.S. women’s team failed to qualify. They reached Paris by delivering four truly incredible performances at a qualifying tournament in January in Ranchi, India. The hosts, New Zealand and Italy, were defeated without conceding a goal in the group stage, then a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback against Japan secured a 2-1 victory in the qualifying semifinal before the U.S. was completely shut out in a 2-0 victory for Germany in the final. (Japan became the third team to qualify from this tournament, beating India in the third-place match.)
I thought the US was capable of finishing fourth in their group, so the results were a little disappointing with only a draw against Spain followed by a win on the final day against South Africa, with both teams already eliminated. The US finished with four points, fifth in the group and ninth overall, and I was glad to see them back. As you may have seen from other Uni Watch Olympic pieces, those of us who are fans of lesser-followed sports get excited when they’re in the spotlight.
The tournaments took place at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir, normally used by the Racing Club de France men's football team and the former home of the much more prominent Racing 92 (formerly Racing Club de France) men's rugby team. It is one of the few remaining venues from the 1924 Summer Games, where it was the main stadium.
The men's tournament saw what was claimed to be the first competition – maybe at Olympic level, maybe at international level, I'm not sure – with male and female referees working together.
The Netherlands reached both finals, beating Germany yesterday for their first men's gold since Sydney, and playing China in the women's today. Let's see what they and their competitors wore.
Argentina (M, F)
Argentina had the familiar white and sky blue striped shirts, except they wore sky blue shorts and socks for the women's team or white shorts and socks for the men's team, despite often wearing white shorts and socks. black below the waist. The women's second jersey has a blue-black gradient, but not as heavy as some other teams. The men's team seems to have reversed the design, so the top part is black.
Australia (M, F)
I'm a big fan of Australian teams using indigenous art in their uniforms, and that's what the entire Olympic program is doing this time around. (The hockey teams also have their own Aboriginal flag colored design (outside of the Olympics.) The artwork is not as prominent as in other sports, as it is only seen on the sides of the shirts. The second choice design was reverse mono green or green/yellow/green.
Belgium (M, F)
The thing here is those sweeping lines on the bottom of the front, which are black on red or red-black on white. As far as I can tell, everyone in the entire Belgian delegation is wearing them on their uniforms, polo shirts or whatever. The number font is also a bit stencil-y. The men's team were the defending gold medalists, but were defeated in the quarterfinals by Spain.
China (West)
Relatively surprising women’s finalists after finishing fourth in their group, China have reversed red-and-yellow and yellow-and-red versions of the same design. The only additions are accents on the sides and in a rough apron shape on the front, like the Capitals.
France (M, F)
The hosts are not a powerhouse in the sport, unlike Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands to the east-northeast. Their automatic qualification depended on both teams being ranked in the world’s top 25, which they were. The two scored one point between them, a draw with Spain in the men’s event.
The blue shirts are based on the rest of the Olympic team, with a blue and white gradient that doesn’t extend to the sides, which looks really odd. It’s mostly solid underneath. The second white shirt and shorts aren’t much more conventional, with blue accents on the right and red on the left, matching the flag when viewed from the front, but turned around from the back.
Germany (M, F)
Germany always look like a no-nonsense version of their football colleagues: white and black with not much else to look at other than advertising, of which they have none here. There are some minor flag accents. They kept their normal country coat of arms, which during the Olympics — since I've seen a lot of it on German-language TV — seems to be an alternative to the German team logo. They even have their normal number and NOB font, after essentially removing their advertising. As you can see in both pictures, they are also one of the teams that regularly wear rainbow captain's armbands or sock bands (the latter often happens with sleeveless shirts).
Great Britain (M, W)
Unlike other sports, the British national teams exist alongside those of England, Scotland and Wales and qualify in their own right. I find the font on these shirtsalthough it seems like all the Adidas teams at these tournaments got the same one, at least for the country name on the front. But both teams have strange not-quite-side stripes on both shirts, which are slightly more visible on the men's shirts. The women's team wore a mono-red combination instead red/blue/blue.
India (M)
India normally wears a fake Devanagari “India” script. Here it’s just a block font. They’ve used contrasting raglan sleeves in blue-on-white and white-on-blue designs that aren’t exactly opposites and are definitely a new look for me. The white second jersey also has a bit of a pattern to it with its various blue swirling lines, and the orange socks it was worn with are a really good touch to add a pop of color.
Ireland (M)
It's pretty simple green/white/green and white/green/white here, with an extra green yoke on the white shirt. It looks like the green shorts are darker than the green on the white shirt, almost as if they actually belong to the green shirt, which they do match. But the accents on the sides do use the lighter shade.
Japan (US)
Japan has always been fond of cherry blossoms, as that is their nickname. The first choice is mono-pink and the second choice is white/blue/blue, which is the shirt that actually features pink cherry blossoms. But while the shirts and shorts both have their own patterns — a particularly wild pattern that I can’t quite describe on the blue shorts — the socks do not, which looks a bit odd.
Netherlands (M, F)
The Dutch have recently released new kits and they are wearing them here with the differences of a “Netherlands” text on the front and the Olympic team emblem. I am not sure if these kits have been worn before for this tournament. The font is much better than what Adidas has come up with for football and the shade of orange used is perfect. The second kit is white/sky blue/white and only has orange accents.
New Zealand (M)
A lot of New Zealand teams go mono white and mono black, and that's what we get here, complete with an Arial-esque number font. The men's team usually goes sleeveless, but not this time around as they have a different outfitter in New Balance.
South Africa (M, F)
SA stepped way back from the protea-based design used in Tokyo, and instead went the same route as many other teams. Solid colours, country name on the front, nothing else to see. I do like the green/green/gold combination because (a) it’s proven good as they’re Uni Watch colours and (b) it’s not mono. This is a sport where I really like dark/dark/light combinations because it makes the socks pop.
Spain (M, F)
The two red and white shirts both feature a rather unusual flag-coloured stripe that runs straight down the centre of the front. The men's team adds polo collarsThe emblem of the Spanish Olympic Games even appears in the middle of the shirts, and not as usual at the top left.
United States (W)
The US wore their regular uniforms — made by Osaka, so the swoosh isn't ubiquitous — with a red-to-blue gradient and the “USA” Olympic text logo on the front. A flag replaces the regular crest. Most blue is second choicebut here the third white option appeared in this set for I think the first time for the senior women's team in the last group match against South Africa. It is not normally used much, except as a shirt for goalkeepers.
|
Sources
2/ https://uni-watch.com/2024/08/09/a-uni-watch-look-at-2024-olympic-field-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Congratulations from Jokowi to Rizki Juniansyah
- A Uni Watch look at the 2024 Olympic Field Hockey
- Two men jailed after Leeds riots fight
- Study reveals how physical health influences mental health through brain pathways
- 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northern New Zealand – Anadolu Agency
- Former tennis coach sentenced to 25 years in prison for taking girl across state lines for sex
- Anti-racism protests take place across England after a spate of violent | BBC News
- Kamala Harris Took Ride on Trump's Gold Plane in 1994, Book Says
- Merseyside Police release CCTV images of 12 people after UK riots | UK News
- “It Ends With Us” Controversy: What’s Happening With the Movie?
- Narendra Modi in Wayanad today: PM to visit landslide-hit areas in Kerala | Full schedule | Latest India News
- New Age | What's behind the riots in England?