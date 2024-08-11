Girls With Goals: New Hockey Camp Puts Spotlight on Female Empowerment – DiscoverEstevan.com





Last week, Affinity Place hosted the first-ever All Girls Hockey Camp, a partnership between Lemon Wedge Marketing Group and Meg LeBlanc Fitness. 100 female athletes from U9 to U22 participated, marking a significant milestone for women’s hockey in the region. The camp, which ran from August 6 to 9, focused on holistic development, combining physical training with health and wellness education and creating a supportive and inclusive environment. Melissa Deitz, of Lemon Wedge Marketing Group, said the inspiration for the camp came during a USA vs. Canada hockey series in Regina. “The electric atmosphere at the event, filled with young girls, women and their families, inspired us to consider an all-girls camp,” she said. Deitz and her business partner Robert Godfrey decided to make the idea a reality by teaming up with Meg LeBlanc Fitness. “We decided that the three of us would go into a joint venture and create a brand new hockey camp for girls,” Deitz explained. The camp quickly gained traction and attracted a lot of interest from female entrepreneurs in the community. The collective effort of these local entrepreneurs, who shared a genuine enthusiasm for providing the girls with an exceptional experience, was a major factor in the camp's success, Deitz explained. OM Yoga Studios, Prairie Pathway Services, Encompass Fitness and Extreme Volleyball were among the groups involved in the project, which featured a special Gold Medal Session and on-ice sessions led by a three-time Gold Medal Team Canada hockey player. Colleen Sostorics. The response from participants and their families has been overwhelmingly positive. I think we've had an absolutely fantastic week, we've had a lot of positive feedback from all the parents and the girls, Deitz added. For Deitz, the camp was also a personal project, as her daughter is a U15 player. As a mom, I’m really excited to be a part of this camp as well, and we couldn’t have done it without so many great people, she said. Looking ahead, organizers are already planning future camps with an ambitious vision. We are really excited to bring an all-girls camp to Estevan. We have a vision of why we can’t be the premier all-female hockey camp in Western Canada. We think we can do that, Deitz said. The camp also received strong support from the city of Estevan and Affinity Place.Wilson. We're just so excited to provide an opportunity for economic development in our community as well, Deitz noted. She concluded by expressing her pride in the team's work and calling the experience a highlight of her career. There are plans to expand the camp each year. The All Girls Hockey Camp is intended to become a fixture in the region and provide young female athletes with a place to excel both on and off the ice.

