American Football Total Wins Predictions for 2024, Future Odds: Top Expert Reveals Over/Under Picks and Betting Odds





The 2024 college football season is upon us, and the sports landscape looks different than it did last summer. Texas and Oklahoma are now members of the SEC, while Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington are in the Big Ten. This is also the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, giving bettors more options in college football futures odds. There are standard win total and national championship odds to go along with odds to make or miss the CFP. Georgia is the +300 favorite to win the national title, followed by Ohio State (+400) and Oregon (+800). The Bulldogs have a 10.5 game win total, but which side of that prop should you target with your 2024 college football bets? Before you make a college football win total pick or bet, You should check out SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor college football predictions and betting advice. Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, having covered the NFL and college football for nearly a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and writing his bets. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has earned big money over the past two years. Kaylor destroyed the college football books in 2023, earning a whopping 57.9 picks ($5,790 for $100 bettors) and posting a 107-45-2 record. Anyone who followed his picks finished the season far above their level. Kaylor has analyzed the odds of American football's future in 2024 from every possible angle and revealed his best predictions for total wins and his best bets. You can only view his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top predictions for total wins in college football in 2024 One of Kaylor's best college football win predictions: Colorado to win 5.5+ regular-season games. The Buffaloes finished last in the Pac-12 last season at 4-8, but they still managed to generate plenty of hype under first-year head coach Deion Sanders. They're moving up to the Big 12 this season, which could offer a slightly easier schedule than last year. The roster's foundation also offered more to build on this offseason than last season, when Sanders overhauled virtually the entire roster. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is entering his second year as a signal-caller, and the offensive line is expected to be significantly improved from last season. He'll team with two-way star Travis Hunter to create one of the best duos in college football, and Kaylor expects them to play in the postseason this year.You can check out Kaylor's other win total bets here. How to Determine College Football Winning Totals Kaylor has analyzed the 2024 American football futures odds from all angles and has listed his best total win bets, including an over-pick that pays plus money. He shares his picks and analysis only on SportsLine. What are the best college football over/under win total futures bets? And which team will go over their expected win total to earn a plus-money payout? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the best college football win bets in 2024 are on, all from the expert who went 107-45 for a return of 57.9 units on his best college football bets in 2023and find out.

