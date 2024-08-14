UTSA Announces Sasha Gozun as Men's Tennis Coach – UTSA Athletics





SAN ANTONIO – UTSA Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos announced Wednesday that Sasha Gozun has been named the sixth head coach of the UTSA men's tennis program. Gozun, originally from Orhei, Republic of Moldova, was a four-time American Athletic Conference Champion as a player and will lead the next era of Roadrunners tennis this month after a five-year assistant coaching tenure at Furman – the last two seasons as associate head coach. “I am extremely excited to be the next head coach at UTSA,” Gozun said. “This program has proven that it can be one of the best in the country and we plan to set that standard. I want to thank Dr. Campos and Shanda Hayden, who gives me the chance to prove it.” Coming off his fourth consecutive SoCon semifinal appearance with Furman, Gozun proved to be a top-tier recruiter for the Paladins, helping secure two consecutive Mid-Major Top 25 recruiting classes in 2022 (ninth) and 2023 (thirteenth). With his help, Furman also boasted consecutive Southern Conference (SoCon) Freshman of the Year honorees (Jamie Connel, Jerry Barton). Gozun helped lead the Paladins to 14 All-SoCon Team selections, including eight first-team honorees and six SoCon All-Freshman Team members. During Gozun’s time in Greenville, South Carolina, Furman recorded a .744 home winning percentage (32-11) over the past five seasons. During his time at Furman, Gozun worked directly with the ITA 10th-ranked doubles duo of Jake Bhangdia and Jake Munns. After beginning his run with the Paladins in the fall of 2019, Gozun was promoted to associate head coach in 2022 following a steady 15-9 finish in 2021-22 that saw Furman produce a 6-1 SoCon record and go 9-2 at home. “I am excited to welcome Sasha Gozun as our head coach for men's tennis,” said Campos. “He has enjoyed success at the highest levels as a player in the American Athletic Conference. As a coach, he has mentored some of the best players in the country and is committed to the development of student-athletes both on the court and in the classroom. Sasha has been very successful in recruiting and developing top talent and knows what it takes to win championships, both as a player and coach. He is the perfect fit to continue to improve our men's tennis program.” Before Furman, Gozun spent one season as an assistant coach at Campbell, where he helped the Camels to a 16-6 record in 2018 and a tie for the Big South Championship. That Campbell team also reached the finals of the 2018 Big South Conference Championship. Prior to entering the collegiate coaching ranks at Campbell, Gozun was a tennis professional at the Tucker Tennis Academy, where he mentored and guided elite athletes and developed and implemented training regimens for various athletes. Gozun coached some of the nation’s top juniors, including three players ranked in the nation’s top 15. After growing up in Moldova, Gozun moved to Sarasota, Florida at age 12. Gozun took advantage of the opportunity to play NCAA Division I tennis and remain in Florida. He was a four-year letterwinner at South Florida (2013-17), compiling a 76-54 record in singles action and a 63-30 mark in doubles action. He made three All-American Athletic Conference doubles team appearances. As a senior in 2017, Gozun earned an ITA national singles ranking of 36th and was selected as the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Championships Most Outstanding Performer after leading USF to the AAC title. He went on to lead the Bulls to an NCAA first-round victory over Duke, finishing the campaign with a 19-11 singles record. Gozun reached the NCAA Men's Tennis Singles Championships Sweet 16 as a sophomore and the second round as a senior. He teamed up with Roberto Cid in doubles and the duo were ranked sixth nationally in 2015 and won the Bedford Cup Doubles Championship in 2014. Immediately after his college career, Gozun won four ITF Future Doubles titles in 2017 and 2018. -UTSA-

