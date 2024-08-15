Sports
2023 Outside Taxa Cricket Overland v11.3 2023-TX-08
Standard Features
Powder coated steel chassis
2000lb Tongue Jack
Torsion axle suspension with electric brakes
Wireless proportional brake controller
15 alloy wheels with all-terrain tires (5 year manufacturer's warranty)
Powder coated gravel protectors
Quad Stabilizer Jacks
Laser cut aluminum skeleton
Kynar Painted Aluminum Composite Panels (ASTM B 209 Aluminum Alloy)
Rear hatch for access and ventilation
Pop-Up Roof with Steel Hinge
Tent side made of recycled ripstop polyester with five mesh windows
Five insulated acrylic windows with mosquito nets and sun blinds (new window added)
12V roof fan
Roof rails for rack options
15 Gal Fresh Water Tank
16 Gal Grey Water Tanks
Outdoor shower with hot and cold water
Liquid propane (2x 20lb) tanks with lid
LED outdoor lighting
Pre-connected solar input
City water inlet
License plate holder with LED lighting
12V accessory output (outdoor)
Built-in TAXA bottle opener
1 Multiplex Deck with ABS Laminate
Non-slip seamless nickel pattern floors
Baltic birch plywood kitchen with milk crate drawer (new)
High pressure laminate countertop
HDPE worktop behind sink and stove (new)
Dometic 2-burner stove with hinged lid (new)
Dometic Sink with Hinged Lid (New)
Truma Combi Eco Heater & Water Heating System
Storage tower with three drawers for milk crates (new)
Swivel/nesting café table top (32 x 19) with aluminum base
Full bed with under-bed storage (25 cu. ft.)
LED interior lighting
12V digital voltmeter
12V accessory outputs (interior)
12V USB sockets
Battery compartment (suitable for 2 batteries of group 24 or group 27. Batteries not
(included.)
Options
Hanging cot(s) (maximum capacity 130 lbs)
5,000 BTU driver side window air conditioner (new installation)
Soft goods package (THULE/TEPUI 6 awning, fly screen)
Door, Shower tent)
Portable toilet
THULE ProBar EVO 174 Adjustable load bars
15 Steel spare wheel and off-road tire
Specifications:
Outside length 15'
Outside width 6'7″
Outside height (closed) 6'11″
Outside height (open) 9'2″
Internal width (max) 5'3″
Internal height (closed) 4'2″
Internal height (open) 4'2″ to 6'10″
Bed dimensions (maximum width) 75″x59″
Child bed(s) 60″x22″ (130 lbs)
Freshwater tank 15 gal
Grey water tank 16 gal
Tires 235/75R15
Ground clearance 12″
Tongue height 20″
Tongue length 36″
Tongue weight (depending on trailer load) 205+ lbs
Dry weight (including standard features only) 1,753 lbs
GVWR 2,500 lbs
GIANT 3,500 pounds
Load capacity 700 lbs
Accommodation capacity: 2 adults and 2 children (>5)
Aluminum panels Aluminum alloy ASTM B 209
Area 63 sq ft

