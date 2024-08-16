Sports
The ridiculous cost of youth sports includes pay-to-play hockey tournaments: Our Best Life
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I don't like hockey tournaments.
I realize this is an outrageous opinion for a hockey parent to have. I can assure you that I think hockey is a magical way to spend the winter. I rarely miss a game of my son. And although the season lasts from August to March, it is never long enough.
What I don’t like is taking days off, pulling my kid out of school, and dropping hundreds of dollars at mediocre suburban hotels for the privilege of playing games at bad times, often against mismatched opponents, and occasionally watching parents get into fights.
What I hate is that companies money from the major leagues in amateur sports.
The Aspen Institute, which annually studies youth sports across the country, Hockey is the most expensive youth sport at $2,583 per year. And American families spend $30 to $40 billion annually on their children’s sports activities, according to parent surveys and national sports participation data.
That's more than the annual revenue of any professional league. And it could drive families out of the sport. Tournament costs are mounting.
According to the Aspen Institute, the number of U.S. children ages 6 to 12 who regularly participate in sports declined by 6% between 2019 and 2022. That’s 1.2 million fewer kids playing, exercising, building confidence and experiencing the adrenaline rush of teamwork.
While participation is growing among low-income households, the Aspen Institute says there’s still a gap: 25% of kids play in homes with incomes under $25,000, versus 39% of kids from families earning $100,000 or more. And those kids are likely to spend a lot more on equipment, private lessons and travel.
Unfortunately, life is not a Mighty Ducks movie. The fighting team does not always (usually) win in the end.
My 13-year-old son has been playing travel hockey for six years. Travel, not club: a difference I couldn’t fathom when I first signed my kids up for learn-to-play programs at our city recreation center.
It’s complicated, but travel is generally a step up from house league. Whether we’re talking hockey, soccer, or lacrosse, the teams are generally run by city recreation departments or local nonprofits, and they play against other local teams. They accept everyone. Club is a more elite level that requires tryouts and bigger commitments, both in time and money.
I learned these distinctions just as I learned the mechanics of offside. Slowly, by observing, listening and asking lots of questions. By watching, cheering and loving the game.
I love the speed of hockey. I love how the game changes in the blink of an eye, with one breakaway, one connected pass, one lucky shot. I love how seamlessly these kids move, slide, turn, switch like their feet were born with blades.
But the I am annoyed by the money-grabbing scheme.
Related: Warning to parents. This could cost you thousands.
Hockey tournaments are pay-to-stay-to-play. You have to stay at the hotels designated by the tournament. You have to collect so many mandatory nights. You can’t use hotel points or discount sites because you have to book through the tournament, often at a higher rate. And you can’t stay with grandparents who live in the same city.
So two nights, you'll pay about $400 at the hotel.
Add to that the other costs of a tournament: meals out, gas costs and perhaps the cost of boarding a dog.
I think it's expensive and we can afford it. What about families who can't? What about families who would rather spend their family travel budget on a destination they all enjoy?
Why do we exclude children from sports because of high travel costs?
In our partnership with WKYC, called How to win at youth sports (without going broke or breakdown), we spoke with experts, coaches and families about the current situation and what we can do better to develop healthy, well-adjusted players.
I understand that it takes time and effort to plan a tournament. Our team fees cover the time on the court and the referee fees. But it seems absurd that instead of a city court planning the games, tournament companies are ripping off families and kids who just want to play.
You don’t have to go to the tournaments, but no kid wants to be the one who pulls out. And I’m not the only parent who gets annoyed. There are message boards full of moms and dads sharing tournament horror stories.
It's a scam, says someone on Reddit. It's a scam everywhere in every sport. It's all about the money. And then they wonder why parents get all up in arms… in the stands and yell at the referees and coaches — because they spent so much f—ing money for nothing!
It is also difficult if you have other children who also have to arrange other activities.
Of course, tournaments aren’t all bad. My son has a ball that runs through the hotel hallways and plays knee hockey in the room. He bonds with teammates he doesn’t go to school with. I get to spend time with parents, who share the seasons and the tough losses and the cheers year after year.
I’m sure there are hockey parents out there who would tell me that pay-to-stay is just the way it’s always been. The point is, just like youth sports in general, we have the power to change a broken system. Our kids deserve better.
Laura Johnston, content director of Cleveland.com, writes weekly about life in her 40s in the Our Best Life column. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive the column in your inbox on Friday mornings. Or find her on Instagram @ourbestlifecle.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/news/2024/08/the-ridiculous-cost-of-youth-sports-includes-pay-to-stay-to-play-hockey-tournaments-our-best-life.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- All the actors involved in the acts of vandalism of May 9 are exposed one by one: Azma Bokhari – Pakistan
- The ridiculous cost of youth sports includes pay-to-play hockey tournaments: Our Best Life
- Los Angeles earthquake-damaged building restoration data is years out of date
- Does anyone even know what Donald Trump is talking about anymore?
- Muhammad Yunus calls on PM Modi, assures protection of Hindus in Bangladesh
- Able Street Ball Court Regeneration and Future Improvement Program
- 'Horribly wrong': Daniel Dale checks Trump's claims
- Q&A with Alice Tym, Pioneer of the Florida Womens Tennis Program
- Imran Khan files petition with IHC to stay proceedings in $190 million case
- China's youth unemployment rises for first time since February BNN Bloomberg
- Joe Biden takes on Donald Trump like never before
- 2024 NIU Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks