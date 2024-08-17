Vancouver Canucks Announce Hockey Operations Update





Vancouver, BC Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin today announced updates to the team’s Hockey Operations department, promoting Chris Trivieri to Assistant Athletic Therapist, Curtis Bell to Athletic Therapist and Gerry Ramogida to Performance Therapist. The team also hired Patrick Leblond and Luca Caputi as full-time Amateur Scouts. Trivieri enters his fourth season with the organization, having joined the Abbotsford Canucks for the 2021-22 season as an assistant athletic trainer and remaining in that role until the 2023-24 season, where he was named head athletic therapist. Prior to his time with the Canucks, the Welland, ON native spent one season (2018-19) with the Kingston Frontenacs and two seasons (2019-21) with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Bell, a Los Angeles, CA native, joins the organization after spending 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he served as an assistant athletic trainer, director of sports performance and most recently as an athletic trainer. He also served as head athletic trainer for the Tampa Bay Lightning (1997-99), New Jersey Devils (2003-04) and Florida Panthers (2005-08). Bell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Southern California in 1992 and earned a Master of Science in Applied Clinical Nutrition from Northeast College in 2017. Ramogida, a Vancouver native, joins the organization after nearly three decades as a leading chiropractor and performance therapist. He has experience working with athletes in a variety of sports, including the NHL, NBA, NFL, EPL, and Olympic track and field, where he was part of the Seattle Seahawks 2014 Super Bowl Championship and the Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Championship. He has developed a unique approach that combines manual techniques with deep biomechanical insights. Ramogida earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia in 1993 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Western States Chiropractic College in 1997. Leblond spent six seasons as a scout for the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), serving as Director of Scouting and Hockey Operations Administration for the 2023-24 season. Prior to his time in Cape Breton, the Quebec native was a regional scout with the Val-d'Or Foreurs in 2011-12 and was a scout for QMJHL Central Scouting during the 2017-18 season. Caputi spent parts of the previous three seasons as head coach of the Kingston Frontenacs, compiling a 72-67-5-3 record and leading the team to the OHL Playoffs during the 2021.22 season. The Toronto, ON native also spent three seasons as an Associate Coach (2018-21) with the Frontenacs and three seasons as an Assistant Coach (2015-18) with the Guelph Storm (OHL). Caputi played in 35 games during his NHL career (2008.09 to 2010.11), splitting time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording nine points (3-6-9) and 20 penalty minutes.

