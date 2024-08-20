Sports
Top 200 players overall for 2024
Another fantasy football season is upon us and it's time to begin your quest for a championship.
This season promises to be one of the most wide-open in recent memory, with a wide array of players eligible for a first-round draft pick and a host of potential dormant players just waiting to be awakened in the later rounds.
USA TODAY Sports is here once again to give you the tools you need to dominate draft season and dominate your league. It all starts with our rankings of the top 200 fantasy players for 2024. We also have rankings by position, average auction values, sleepers, busts, and more. And for everything in one place, including statistical projections for all the top players, check out the annual Fantasy Extra edition of USA TODAY Sports Weekly, on newsstands August 21.
Fantasy Football top 200 players in 2024
Rankings based on a standard 12-team PPR league compiled by TheHuddle.com.
|Rank
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Bye
|1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|9
|2
|WR
|Tyreek Heuvel
|Missing
|6
|3
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|12
|4
|RB
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|12
|5
|RB
|Sesame Robinson
|ATL
|12
|6
|WR
|CeeDee Lam
|VALLEY
|7
|7
|WR
|Amon-Ra Saint Brown
|THE
|5
|8
|RB
|Saquon-Barkley
|PHI
|5
|9
|WR
|AJ Brown
|PHI
|5
|10
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|THE
|5
|11
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|6
|12
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|JAC
|12
|13
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|6
|14
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|14
|15
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|12
|16
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|9
|17
|RB
|Isaac Pacheco
|KC
|6
|18
|WR
|Davante Adams
|LV
|10
|19
|RB
|The'Von Achane
|Missing
|6
|20
|WR
|Nico Collins
|NEW
|14
|21
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|10
|22
|WR
|Mike Evans
|TB
|11
|23
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|6
|24
|WR
|Drake London
|ATL
|12
|25
|QB
|Josh Allen
|BUTTONS
|12
|26
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|NL
|10
|27
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|NEW
|14
|28
|THE
|Sam LaPorta
|THE
|5
|29
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|BALL
|14
|30
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|NEW
|14
|31
|THE
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|6
|32
|QB
|Jalen hurts
|PHI
|5
|33
|RB
|James Kok
|BUTTONS
|12
|34
|WR
|Chris Olave
|NO
|12
|35
|WR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|14
|36
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|9
|37
|WR
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|11
|38
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|10
|39
|WR
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|7
|40
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|6
|41
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NO
|14
|42
|WR
|George Pickens
|PIT
|9
|43
|WR
|Cooper coup d'etat
|LAR
|6
|44
|QB
|Lamar Jackson
|BALL
|14
|45
|RB
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|10
|46
|QB
|CJ Stroud
|NEW
|14
|47
|RB
|Rachaad White
|TB
|11
|48
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|BALL
|14
|49
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|Missing
|6
|50
|THE
|Mark Andrews
|BALL
|14
|51
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|12
|52
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|5
|53
|QB
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|14
|54
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|6
|55
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|5
|56
|THE
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|11
|57
|RB
|D'André Swift
|CHI
|7
|58
|QB
|Roof Prescott
|VALLEY
|7
|59
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|14
|60
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|AUTO
|11
|61
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|12
|62
|THE
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|12
|63
|WR
|Christian Watson
|NL
|10
|64
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|NL
|10
|65
|THE
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|12
|66
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|12
|67
|RB
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|9
|68
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|6
|69
|WR
|Jacob Meijers
|LV
|10
|70
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|Missing
|6
|71
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|9
|72
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|10
|73
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|12
|74
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|11
|75
|THE
|George Kittel
|SF
|9
|76
|QB
|Jordan Love
|NL
|10
|77
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|THE
|5
|78
|THE
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUTTONS
|12
|79
|THE
|Jake Ferguson
|VALLEY
|7
|80
|QB
|Jared Goff
|THE
|5
|81
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|11
|82
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|10
|83
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|5
|84
|RB
|James Conner
|ARI
|11
|85
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|5
|86
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|6
|87
|RB
|David Montgomery
|THE
|5
|88
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|5
|89
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|6
|90
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|10
|91
|WR
|Mike Williams
|NYJ
|12
|92
|WR
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|11
|93
|RB
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|14
|94
|WR
|Keon Coleman
|BUTTONS
|12
|95
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|11
|96
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|7
|97
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|VALLEY
|7
|98
|WR
|Hofland Sutton
|THE
|14
|99
|QB
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|9
|100
|WR
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|5
|101
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|14
|102
|RB
|Austin Thank you
|WAS
|14
|103
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|6
|104
|RB
|Jonathan Brooks
|AUTO
|11
|105
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Missing
|6
|106
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|THE
|14
|107
|RB
|Zack Moss
|CIN
|12
|108
|RB
|Zamir White
|LV
|10
|109
|THE
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|9
|110
|WR
|Brandin is cooking
|VALLEY
|7
|111
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|12
|112
|THE
|David Njoku
|CLE
|10
|113
|RB
|Pursuit Brown
|CIN
|12
|114
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|10
|115
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|7
|116
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|10
|117
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|11
|118
|THE
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|12
|119
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|10
|120
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|JAC
|12
|121
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|5
|122
|QB
|Kirk Neven
|ATL
|12
|123
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|12
|124
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|AUTO
|11
|125
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|BUTTONS
|12
|126
|RB
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|11
|127
|RB
|Blake Choir
|LAR
|6
|128
|THE
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|10
|129
|WR
|Tank-Dell
|NEW
|14
|130
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|VALLEY
|7
|131
|QB
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|10
|132
|WR
|Yes, Lynn Polk
|NO
|14
|133
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|10
|134
|WR
|AT Perry's
|NO
|12
|135
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|BUTTONS
|12
|136
|THE
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|5
|137
|WR
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|12
|138
|WR
|DeMario Douglas
|NO
|14
|139
|THE
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|12
|140
|WR
|Xavier Legette
|AUTO
|11
|141
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|6
|142
|WR
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|7
|143
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|12
|144
|THE
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|7
|145
|RB
|JK Dobbins
|LAC
|5
|146
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|11
|147
|THE
|Hunter Henry
|NO
|14
|148
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|6
|149
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|11
|150
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|NO
|14
|151
|THE
|Lucas Musgrave
|NL
|10
|152
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|5
|153
|RB
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|11
|154
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|NL
|10
|155
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|THE
|14
|156
|RB
|Dillon too
|NL
|10
|157
|RB
|Ray Davis
|BUTTONS
|12
|158
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|14
|159
|DF
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|12
|160
|WR
|Rashad Bateman
|BALL
|14
|161
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|IND
|14
|162
|RB
|Audric Etime
|THE
|14
|163
|DF
|Baltimore Ravens
|BALL
|14
|164
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|THE
|14
|165
|THE
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|10
|166
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|TEN
|5
|167
|THE
|Dalton Schultz
|NEW
|14
|168
|RB
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|11
|169
|WR
|Dontayvion fuses
|NL
|10
|170
|THE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|5
|171
|RB
|Kendre Molenaar
|NO
|12
|172
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|12
|173
|RB
|Right Hill
|BALL
|14
|174
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|12
|175
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|CLE
|10
|176
|DF
|Miami Dolphins
|Missing
|6
|177
|THE
|Cade Otto
|TB
|11
|178
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|5
|179
|WR
|Josh Downs
|IND
|14
|180
|RB
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|5
|181
|WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|NO
|14
|182
|RB
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|5
|183
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|7
|184
|QB
|Will Levis
|TEN
|5
|185
|WR
|Jermaine Burton
|CIN
|12
|186
|THE
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|12
|187
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|VALLEY
|7
|188
|QB
|Derek Carr
|NO
|12
|189
|WR
|Ricky Pearsall
|SF
|9
|190
|DF
|Dallas Cowboys
|VALLEY
|7
|191
|RB
|Roschon-Johnson
|CHI
|7
|192
|DF
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|9
|193
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|5
|194
|RB
|Bigsby Tank
|JAC
|12
|195
|DF
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|10
|196
|RB
|Dylan Laube
|LV
|10
|197
|WR
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|11
|198
|QB
|Bryce Jong
|AUTO
|11
|199
|RB
|Eric Gray
|NYG
|11
|200
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|AUTO
|11
|
