Jobs: Kingston and St. Andrew Cricket Prediction Analyst (work from home) Jobs





Decimal Cricket is looking for graduates with a love of sport, specifically cricket, who would like to become a Cricket Prediction Analyst. This role is a work from home role. The role involves diving deep into Cricket statistics, researching grounds, players and weather to gather predictions of what we can expect to happen in a cricket match, and monitoring our own and others predictions to ensure we remain competitive. You will be working as part of a team. The ideal candidate will have a good understanding of the various codes of Cricket. They should be familiar with the major Cricket T20 competitions and the players who play in them. They will be able to communicate their ideas clearly and will be willing to listen to and consider the ideas of others. Mathematical training or experience is desirable but not mandatory. The salary is $20,000 USD per year, as well as participation in the annual bonus scheme. If you are looking for something a little different, that combines your mathematical brain with your love of cricket whilst offering a real career opportunity, then this could be the role for you. The position is a work from home position, so you will need a quiet, dedicated space to work in and access to fast, reliable internet. Please include a covering letter with your application describing your relationship with the sport of cricket. Job Description Pre-Match Trader The role involves determining the prize for a range of competitions, in all formats, from around the world. Continuous research into new competitions, teams, grounds and players, so that we remain up to date with the latest knowledge of the rules, playing conditions and selection composition. Accurate pricing based on research into available statistics, up-to-date knowledge of players and form and regular observation of betting trends. Use betting results to assess and adjust prices, while communicating with live traders and other members of the pre-match team to ensure prices are accurate and consistent. Continued professional development by exploring statistics, practicing with the models and learning from colleagues about optimal pricing. The role also requires checking prizes before the competition. Below is a list of tasks that come with the role: Work with the Pre-Match Manager to prioritize new work and ensure you are aware of new ways of working and markets you can offer. Regular communication with other team members, sharing news and information about all matches. High quality price monitoring so we can ensure all markets are accurately priced and we react quickly to any news or bets that affect our prices. Please work with the Product Support team to ensure they are aware of information that may assist in verifying the price if a member of the pre-match team is not present. Contribute to their team by sharing research, updating various logs, checking statistics. Learn about new features or markets and communicate your understanding and insights with others. We monitor the quality of our product and the results on all our customers' platforms. We provide our customers with feedback on their products and how to optimize the data, including feedback on customer profiles.

