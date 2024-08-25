



Artist Author The Illustrated London News Title The new cricket ground, Manchester Object type print Description English: GP Codie's Ground Article: CRICKET IN MANCHESTER. THE NEW CRICKET GROUND, MANCHESTER. The Manchester cricket season of 1857 promises to be one of energy and enthusiasm; and the various clubs in the neighbourhood, more than a dozen within four miles of the Exchange, are preparing to continue the noble and athletic game with unusual éclat. The occupation of the site of the Manchester Cricket-ground for the Art-Treasures Exhibition Building has rendered necessary the removal of the meetings to an adjoining piece of ground. A spacious club-house has been built, and the ground levelled and prepared for the opening match between Manchester and Liverpool, fixed for the 10th and 11th June. The Western Club commenced work on their new ground at Eccles, near Manchester, on Saturday, the 23rd May, when, notwithstanding the somewhat unfavourable character of the weather, a large number of ladies and gentlemen assembled, and watched with interest the cricketers, and listened to the strains of the military band which was present. The grounds are well situated, in the most picturesque surroundings of Manchester, and are laid out in the most tasteful manner. There are, besides the room devoted to cricket, a large bowling green, and an excellent quoiting green. A pavilion of corrugated iron, tastefully ornamented and decorated, has been erected for the use of the members by Messrs. Edward T. Bellhouse and Co., of Manchester. This structure occupies a space of about 50 feet by 40 feet, and contains a dining-room 40 feet by 22 feet, and half a dozen smaller rooms, and is a good example of the adaptation of iron as a building material. The committee have expended about 1000 in preparing the grounds and erecting the pavilion. We engrave a view of the grounds and the cheerful assemblage sketched on the opening day. w:Illustrated London NewsJune 13, 1857, p. 587. date QS:P571,+1857-06-13T00:00:00Z/11 Medium Woodcut Place of creation London Source/Photographer The Illustrated London News

This photographic reproduction is therefore also considered public domain in the United States. In other jurisdictions, the reuse of this content may be restricted; to see Reuse of PD-Art photos for more information. The official position of the Wikimedia Foundation is that ““.In other jurisdictions, the reuse of this content may be restricted;

File history Click on a date/time to view the file as it appeared at that time. Date/Time Miniature Dimensions User Remark current 14:15, August 23, 2024 1,131,708 (520 KB) Broichmore {{Artwork |artist = {{19graver}} |author = The Illustrated London News |photographer = |title = The New Cricket Ground, Manchester |object type = print |description = {{en|1= GP Codie's Ground Article: CRICKET IN MANCHESTER. THE NEW CRICKET GROUND, MANCHESTER. The Manchester cricket season of 1857 promises to be one of energy and enthusiasm; and the several clubs in the neighbourhood, more than a dozen within four miles of the…

