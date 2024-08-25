Sports
McCartney Kessler defeats top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia to win Tennis in the Land
CLEVELAND, Ohio – McCartney Kessler won a hard-fought three-set match on Saturday to capture her first-ever WTA singles championship at the Tennis in the Land tournament.
The 25-year-old defeated Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 to become not only the first wildcard but also the first American to win Tennis in the Land. She also defeated her first three top-50 opponents, all in the same tournament.
“It's been a great week,” Kessler said. “It's exciting to win my first WTA title, but also to recognize the progress I've made this week and hope I can keep going.”
Haddad Maia entered the final as the favorite, ranked 23rd in the WTA world, while Kessler was ranked 98th. Haddad Maia was the highest-seeded team in the tournament, and it showed in the first set, when she came out strong to win 6-1.
In set two, however, the momentum began to turn in Kessler's favor. After losing game one, Kessler won six games in a row, including two golden games, holding Haddad Maia to zero points.
It was after a crucial victory in game three of this set that the crowd began to electrify. One fan chanted, One serve, one point, one game at a time! while others joined in with chants of Go to work, cart, go to work! and Keep fighting, McCartney! It was clear that the American was the crowd's favorite.
[The crowd] was really helpful, Kessler said. There were a lot of people cheering me on, so it made it more fun to compete and work hard to win in the end.
In the third set the intensity increased and both players seemed more evenly matched than in the previous two sets. They exchanged games and powerful long volleys, but neither player pulled away.
In the end, Haddad Maia took a 5-4 lead, needing just one more game to secure the championship. Despite the high pressure of an important game ahead, and an out-of-bounds call on a ball that the crowd seemed to think was in-bounds, Kessler remained calm and collected.
“I just tried to stay calm and focus on the moment,” Kessler said. “Even though I was down 5-4, I felt like I was starting to play better tennis compared to the beginning of the match, so I could just focus on the right game plan and try to keep my composure.”
Kessler tied the set at 5-5 with a golden game, and then moved ahead 6-5, needing just one more game to win the championship. After Haddad Maia's final shot sailed long into championship point to secure the victory for Kessler, the crowd erupted in thunderous applause and cheers, along with Kessler's coaching team led by her brother McClain, who was also a collegiate and professional tennis player.
Haddad Maia and Kessler will both compete in the US Open, which begins Monday in New York City. Kessler will play No. 19 Marta Kostyuk on Monday, while Haddad Maia will face unranked Elina Avanesyan on Tuesday.
When asked about the short lead time of the US Open, Kessler said she will do her best to prepare for her next match.
I feel like I'm playing really good tennis, but next week is another week, so I'm going to try to recover and prepare as best as I can for Monday, Kessler said.
Kessler walked away with a championship prize of $35,250. Doubles champions Yifan Xu (China) and Cristina Bucsa (Spain) won $12,820 for their finals victory just before the singles championship.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/sports/2024/08/mccartney-kessler-upsets-top-seeded-beatriz-haddad-maia-to-win-tennis-in-the-land.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- McCartney Kessler defeats top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia to win Tennis in the Land
- How to stay healthy even if you only exercise on the weekends
- Pakistan invites Modi to SCO meeting, but PM unlikely to attend | India News
- Kangana Ranaut reveals why she missed Anant-Radhika's wedding
- NAKER FEST 2024, INTEGRATION OF MINISTRY OF MANUFACTURERS ACTIVITIES TO ACCELERATE EMPLOYMENT TRANSFORMATION – South Nias Regency Government
- FAMU Football vs Norfolk State Game Today: Time, TV Channel, Streaming
- Four transport ministers meet in Istanbul to discuss Iraqi road project
- Trump arrives in La Crosse Thursday
- FOUR WORLD CHAMPIONS TO COMPETE IN SEMI-FINALS OF 2024 US OPEN
- Virat Kohli jersey sold to cheers: KL Rahul's cricket charity auction raises Rs 1.93 crore. Details here
- Denies Relationship With Jokowi Broken, Prabowo: Don't Fight Each Other
- Tim Walz makes a rallying call for Democrats at the DNC. #TimWalz #DNC #Briefs #BBCAnews