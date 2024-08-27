Field hockey event in memory of beloved Enfield star a huge success





ENFIELD, CT In 1997, Amy Romano joined her father Tony as the first father-daughter duo inducted into the Enfield Athletic Hall of Fame. The former multi-sport star at Enrico Fermi High School continued her athletic and academic success at Assumption College, then returned to her hometown and became one of the most beloved teachers and coaches in the Enfield Public School system.

Romano was a hockey coach at her old high school and worked as a principal at Thomas Alcorn Elementary School. On January 11, 2007, she died unexpectedly at the age of 40. Her father died a little over a year later. There was no doubt that Amy and Tony looked back fondly on a beautiful morning and afternoon Sunday at Enfield High School, where hockey teams from a dozen schools in four New England states gathered on Cookie Bromage Field at Carl Angelica Memorial Stadium for the 14th annual Amy Romano Memorial Field Hockey Scrimmage.

The event, which first took place in 2009, began with a stirring rendition of the national anthem by Windsor Locks’ Manuela Faulk, a senior at Cornerstone Christian School. A ceremonial opening ball drop was attended by Amy’s mother Judie, five-time state champion coach Kitty Palmer of Guilford, and the legendary Cookie Bromage, who coached Enfield for 52 years and led the Raiders to five state titles. She has been inducted into numerous halls of fame, most recently the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2023, and the turf field at Enfield was named in her honor in 2019. Teams from as far away as Keene (New Hampshire) and East Greenwich (Rhode Island) competed against three schools from Massachusetts and seven from Connecticut.

After a 90-minute bus ride down Interstate 91, Keene head coach Michelle Tiani, whose Blackbirds teams have participated in the practice day twice before, told Patch, “We're extremely excited to be able to come back to this event and hopefully our schedule will work out so that we can continue to do this.” Longmeadow (MA) continued its streak as the only school other than host Enfield to have competed in the exhibition match every year since its inception.

“It was a great hockey tournament in memory of Amy,” Judie Romano told Patch. “The Romano family is so blessed to have all of you there and all the kind things you do and say about her.” Proceeds from the event benefit the Amy Romano Memorial Scholarship, an annual $1,000 award given by the Hall of Fame.

