Local Tennis Players Hold Successful Fundraiser for ACEing Autism – Mainline Media News





Thanks to the efforts of Friends' Central School junior Maddy Jackson and others, a recent fundraiser at Legacy Tennis Center raised more than $3,000 for ACEing Autism. The event featured a round robin tennis tournament with 31 players. Jackson, who plays tennis for Friends' Central, said: “This whole event would not have been possible without the help of USTA Middle States and one of my coaches, Kate Bruton. They helped me get courts, find players, organize the game and much more. USTA Middle States also made a donation that helped us reach $3,000. “My original goal was to raise $500, so I was incredibly happy and surprised to reach $3,000. All of the money raised was for ACEing Autism. The money goes to them to provide scholarships for families so that children always have the opportunity to play, and to pay for rackets, balls, and court time so that the programs can run. ACEing Autism’s mission is to help children with autism develop their tennis and social skills. It gives them the opportunity to connect with other children and make new friends while having fun playing tennis. They are such an amazing organization and I am proud to volunteer with them.” Former Shipley tennis coach Pam Rende, who is the regional director for Aceing Autism, said: “Maddy did an amazing job. She volunteers with one of the local programs in Wallingford. She put in so much time on and off the court organising, planning and making sure it was a great day for everyone. Kate Bruton, the founder and director of Cheltenham Youth Tennis, was incredibly helpful. USTA Philadelphia Area supported Maddy by helping with the court rental costs.” The round robin tournament had 31 players, including Rende. Due to a last-minute cancellation, Jackson also played in the tournament. Jackson said, “We also had a raffle at the event, with all items donated by local businesses. We had items like Tennis Junction racquet bags, baskets, movie tickets from Bryn Mawr Film Institute, lots of gift cards, and much more. In total, the raffle raised about $400, which helped make up the $3,000. We also had food donated from Ardmore Pizza, Primo Hoagies, and Nothing Bundt Cakes. I've been a volunteer with (Aceing Autism) for two years and plan on doing so for much longer.” Rende, who has been part of ACEing Autism for the past decade, said, “We currently have ACEing Autism programs at Idle Hour in Drexel Hill, Radnor Valley Country Club, Wallingford Swim and Tennis, and the Kinney Center at St. Joseph's University. We have over 150 youth and adult programs nationwide in communities and schools. “ACEing Autism is a complete tennis program specifically designed for players who are or may be autistic, providing a safe space for neurodiverse participants to have fun, socialize, and learn skills. Programs wouldn’t run without volunteers like Maddy. Having peers like Maddy volunteer and connect with players as they bond over their love of a shared sport is an incredible lifelong bond. “If someone wants to volunteer with ACEing Autism, they don’t have to know how to play tennis. We’re also looking to start programs in Delaware and central and northern Pennsylvania.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mainlinemedianews.com/2024/08/26/local-tennis-players-hold-successful-fundraiser-for-aceing-autism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos