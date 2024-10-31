Estefana Ramirios is still associated with table tennis, but from the beginning…





(by the National Sports Institute of El Salvador) Salvadoran Estefana Ramirios, former table tennis player, represented the Butterfly brand at the 2024 El Salvador Pan American Championship, which took place at the Merliot Sports Complex, where she shared details of her work activities after retiring as an athlete in 2019. It was a new contact between Estefana and the current generation of Salvadoran table tennis players who participated in the continental tournament. It is motivating to be able to help from a different perspective and I love being able to contribute here in my country to table tennis, the sport that has given me so much, and to see how the athletes are doing and to see how I can contribute at the brand level, Butterfly, Ramirios said. Estefana Ramirios represented Salvadoran table tennis for almost twenty years, but remains tied to rackets, rubbers and other accessories, but outside the competition zone. I started my career in 2002 and retired in 2019. Five years ago I retired from all table tennis competitions and am a representative of the Butterfly brand in El Salvador and work with the brand for the entire continent. I also manage the sponsorship of the players and with the articles and social networks, he explained. Ramirios says he was able to observe some of the Salvadorans' games in between his work with the sponsor brand of table tennis equipment that had its own special zone during the continental tournament. The Pan American Championships featured international figures such as Brazil's Hugo Calderano and Puerto Rican Adriana Daz, ranked 3 and 13 in the ITTF world rankings. On behalf of El Salvador, Jaime Galeano, Enzo Leiva, Diego Orantes and Edgardo Sánchez participated, as well as Gabriela Surez, Gabriela Castillo, Cristina Machado and Samariah Muoz. Table tennis is not an easy sport, but I hope that table tennis will again become a sport that brings glory to the country, the former athlete said. Ramirios' achievements include the title of Central American junior and senior champion, as well as Central American and Caribbean medalist at Mayagez 2010 in doubles with Morayle lvarez and as a team with Morayle, Karla Prez and Sandra Orellana. She was also Latin American junior mixed doubles champion with Josu Donado in Cuenca, Ecuador 2007, and Cartagena, Colombia 2008. Ramirios explained that his work has allowed him to closely follow high-level table tennis and has given him great personal satisfaction. The Butterfly brand has allowed me to go to the World Table Tennis Championships, many US Opens as a Butterfly employee, and the Puerto Rico Open, the former athlete said. To read the full article in Spanish HERE StayIn the loop featuring professional table tennis equipment from Butterfly, table tennis news, table tennis technology, tournament results and We Are Butterfly players, coaches, clubs and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://butterflyonline.com/estefania-ramirios-is-still-linked-to-table-tennis-but-from-the-work-field/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos