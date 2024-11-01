

Haiti – News : Zapping…

Table tennis: “Haiti Open 2024” On November 1 and 2, the Haitian Table Tennis Federation (FHTT) will organize its traditional “Haiti Open 2024” tournament at the Royal Oasis Hotel, with the participation of 43 male and 5 female table tennis players. Thinks Markenley Rubin and Stphane ST-Fleur, who will represent Haiti in the qualifiers for the Pan American Youth Games, will be at this tournament. A police officer has been arrested for ammunition trafficking On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Divisional Commissioner Michel Ange Louis-Jeune, spokesperson for the Haitian National Police (PNH), announced that police officer Jean Renel Pierre, of the 21st promotion and assigned to the Presidential Security Unit, had been arrested following a surveillance on October 30, 2024 in the parking lot of a commercial bank in Ption-ville. During the search of his vehicle, the police found a 9 millimeter pistol, 18 9 millimeter cartridges and a magazine, 2,695 cartridges of different calibers, 237,000 Gourdes, 3 telephones… USA: Repatriation of 77 Haitians On the morning of Thursday, October 31, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter flight took off from Miami and landed at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince shortly after 1 p.m. Chocolate: Ayitika wins the silver medal “The Embassy of Haiti in France congratulates Ayitika, a Haitian chocolate production company, for winning the silver medal in the international competition organized by the Agency for the Valorization of Agricultural Products (AVPA) during the 29th edition of the World Chocolate Show. Ayitika CEO Jean Chesnel Jean received this medal in the presence of the Charg d'Affaires of Haiti in France, Louino Volcy to Ayitika! The Embassy of Haiti recalls the participation of the Haitian cocoa production and processing companies AYITIKA, KANA and KALOS in the 29th edition of the Salon du Chocolat, held in Paris from October 30 to November 3, Porte de Versailles, 75015, Paris, highlights the richness and quality of the Haitian terroir. Football: Real Hope FA loses [1-0] to Cibao FC On Thursday, October 31, during the semi-finals of the Caribbean Cup, Real Hope FA faced Cibao FC on the Cibao Stadium pitch. Despite their best efforts, Real Hope FA. lost to Cibao FC [1-0] and won't see the grand finale. Real Hope FA will take on Moca FC in a classification match and the winner will receive their certificate for the Concacaf Champions League. Embassies and consulates are closed

Embassy and Consulate of Haiti: The Embassy of Haiti in the Dominican Republic and the Consulate General of Haiti in Santiago inform the general public and the Haitian community in particular that they will close their doors on Friday, November 1, 2024 (All Saints' Day) and Monday, November 4, 2024 (Day of the Constitution in the Dominican Republic). Activities will resume at the usual time, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. US Embassy: The US Embassy will close its doors this Friday of All Saints' Day, November 1, and will resume services on Monday, November 4, 2024. HL/HaitiLibre