India vs Pakistan Match Today: When and Where to Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Matches; live streaming details here





After a seven-year hiatus, the Hong Kong Sixes return to delight cricket fans at Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground from November 1 to 3. Thirteen teams, including heavyweights like India, Pakistan, Australia and England, will compete in this fast-paced six-on-six tournament. Each team bats just five overs, making for a high-intensity cricketing experience. View the schedule, the teams and when and where you can watch here Hong Kong Sixes schedule: Friday November 1 South Africa vs Hong Kong – 6am England vs Nepal – 6:55am Pakistan vs UAE – 7:50 Sri Lanka vs Oman – 8:45am New Zealand vs Hong Kong – 9:40am Bangladesh vs Oman – 10:35 am India vs Pakistan – 11:30 am England vs Australia – 12:25 South Africa vs New Zealand – 1:15 PM Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 2:10 PM Australia vs Nepal – 6am Bowl Match 3: A3 vs. C3 – 11:30 AM Bowl Match 4: B3 vs. D4 – 12:25 PM Quarter-final 3: D1 vs B2 – 1:15 PM Quarter-final 4: C1 vs D2 – 2:10 PM Bowl Match 5: A3 vs. B3 – 6:00 AM Semi-final 1 plate: LQ1 vs LQ2 – 6:55 am Plate semi-final 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 – 07:50 Bowl Match 6: C3 vs. D3 – 8:45 am Semi-final 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 – 10:20am Semi-final 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 – 11:10am Bowl final – 12:05 pm Plate final – 12:55 pm How to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match? The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be available on television on Star Sports network. You can view the teams here India: Robin Uthappa (c), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (c), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Shahab Khan South Africa: JJ Smuts (c), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Luthando Midiri, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui (wk), Benny Paras, Sahal Malvernkar Australia: Dan Christian (c), Alex Ross, Sam Heazlett (wk), Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson New Zealand: Todd Astle (c), Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Henry McIntyre, Siddhesh Dixit, Xavier Bell, Harmeet Singh UAE: Asif Khan (c), Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Zuhaib, Sanchit Sharma, Khalid Shah, Akif Raja, Zahoor Khan England: Ravi Bopara (c), James Coles, Ethan Brookes, Jordan Thompson, Samit Patel, Alex Davies, Ed Barnard Bangladesh: Yasir Ali (c), Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Abdullah al Mamun, Abu Hider, Sohag Gazi Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madushanka (c), Thanuka Dabare, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sadun Weerakkody, Tharindu Ratnayake Nepal: Sundeep Jora (c), Rashid Khan, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Narayan Joshi, Lokesh Bam, Pratis GC Oman: Shuaib Al Balushi, Zikria Islam, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza, Hassnain Shah, Mujibur Ali, Sufyan Mehmood

