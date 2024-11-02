Massillon football playoff score, live updates vs. Licking Heights

MASSILLON The Massillon Tigers begin the defense of their Ohio Division II state championship tonight at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium against Licking Heights (4-6). The game starts at 7 o'clock.

Massillon leads Licking Heights after three quarters

Massillon has a 34-6 lead over Licking Heights as we enter the fourth quarter.

Braylyn Toles catches touchdown for Massillon

Massillon wide receiver Braylyn Toles found himself wide open and caught a 28-yard touchdown from Jalen Slaughter. Massillon tried to go for a 2-point run to start a running clock, but Licking Heights put the play away in the backfield. Massillon leads Licking Heights 34-6 with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.

JJ Shackleford back for Licking Heights

JJ Shackleford was able to receive treatment on his ankle and return. Massillon just stopped the Hornets on a fourth-and-3 play at the Massillon 38-yard line. The Tigers take over with a 28-6 lead in the third quarter with 1:26 to play.

Massillon defenseman Tyler Hackenbracht was injured

Massillon leading tackler Tyler Hackenbracht was briefly shaken up on a third-and-10 play. Hackenbracht was on the field for a while and can leave together with the training staff. They appeared to be working on Hackenbracht's lower leg. we have 2:14 left in the third quarter. Massillon leads 28-6.

Licking Heights quarterback JJ Shackleford is injured

JJ Shackleford took off just shy of a first down for Licking Heights on a third-and-10 play, but he took a hard hit downfield from the Massillon defense in the open field. Shackleford tried to get up, but fell down again. He was able to walk away under his own power. Shackleford started the season as the backup quarterback, but was pressed into service following a season-ending injury to the Hornet starter. Massillon leads 28-6 with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

Ja'Meir Gamble runs for Massillon's touchdown

Ja'Meir Gamble just ran for an 8-yard touchdown for Massillon. Mateo Herrera's extra point attempt was good. Massillon now leads Licking Heights 28-6 with 2:54 left in the third quarter.

Massillon forces turnovers on downs

Massillon's defense holds firm after the long pass to Josiah Ayers. The Tigers forced a turnover on downs on a fourth-and-10 play. Massillon will have the ball on its own 25-yard line with 10:28 left in the third quarter. Massillon leads Licking Heights 21-6.

Josiah Ayers starts second half with big catch for Licking Heights

Josiah Ayers caught a 54-yard bomb from JJ Shackleford on the first offensive play from scrimmage in the second half. That brings the ball all the way to the Massillon 26-yard line. Massillon leads 21-6.

The second half starts in Massillon

The second half is about to start at the Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon will be at kickoff to start the third quarter. Licking Heights will receive. Massillon leads 21-6.

Massillon leads Licking Heights at halftime

Massillon leads Licking Heights 21-6 at halftime. It was an eventful first half. The Hornets get the ball to start the second half.

Mylen Lenix scores for Massillon

Mylen Lenix just scored a 12-yard touchdown on a run on fourth-and-1 with 1:27 left in the first half. It was a strange sequence of events. Massillon was initially called for a false start penalty during the game. After a timeout and a lengthy discussion during which several rule books were retracted, it was decided that the Massillon player called for a penalty would be allowed to move and reset during the game. That brought the ball back up the field from a fourth-and-6 to a fourth-and-1. Lenix punched the ball in when play finally resumed. Massillon leads Licking Heights 21-6.

Lucas Shertzer recovers Licking Heights fumble

The Massillon attack is back in use. Lucas Shertzer just dove on a Licking Heights fumble at the Hornet 25-yard line. Massillon nearly intercepted Licking Heights on the previous play. Massillon leads 14-6 with 3:10 left in the second quarter.

Peytton Mitchell extends the lead in Massillon

Peytton Mitchell just ran for a 7-yard touchdown for Massillon on a first-and-goal play. A key moment on the drive came when Ja'Meir Gamble converted a fourth-and-12 with a 17-yard pass from Jalen Slaughter on a screen play. Mateo Herrera's kick was good. Massillon leads Licking Heights 14-6 with 4:33 left in the second quarter.

Josiah Ayers scores for Licking Heights

Josiah Ayers tied the game for Licking Heights. Ayers caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from JJ Shackleford. On the previous play, Shackleford took off for a 24-yard gain on a fourth-and-1 play after a fake handoff that fooled the Massillon defense. After a pre-snap penalty on Massillon, the Hornets attempted a 2-point conversion run. The backfield was packed. After all, it's Massillon 7, Licking Heights 6 with 10:02 to play in the second quarter.

Jake Lopinto intercepts Massillon

Licking Heights senior linebacker Jake Lopinto just intercepted a Massillon pass and returned it to the Tiger 44-yard line. That's only the third interception this season by Jalen Slaughter. Slaughter has also faced some really tough defenses this year. Really impressive discipline from Licking Heights so far.

Massillon leads Licking Heights after the first quarter

Massillon has a 7-0 lead over Licking Heights after a quarter of play. The Tigers will have the ball on third-and-2 at their own 47-yard line when the second quarter begins.

Ja'Meir Gamble back in the game for Massillon

Good news for the Tigers. Massillon's defense forced a three-and-out and star running back Ja'Meir Gamble trotted back onto the field with the offense. Gamble was rocked by a non-play on the final drive. Good to see that he was doing well and that he was able to return. Massillon leads 7-0 with 3:08 left in the first quarter.

Robert Talbert picks up big for Licking Heights

Robert Talbert just sacked Jalen Slaughter on a third down play to force Massillon to punt. The slaughter rolled out of the bag and the freshman Talbert was right on him. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, the Hornets will get the ball back 7-0.

Massillon's Ja'Meir Gamble was injured early

Massillon star running back Ja'Meir Gamble went down on a play that was waved away before it started with 7:01 left in the first quarter. Gamble needed help getting to the sideline. No contact on the non-slack that I could see. Hopefully the young man will be fine. He's starting to put some weight on his leg now that he's reached the sideline.

Jacques Carter gives Massillon an early lead

One offensive drive, one touchdown for Massillon. Jacques Carter caps the opening drive with a 33-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Slaughter. Mateo Herrera makes the extra point. Massillon leads Licking County 7-0 with 9:39 left in the first quarter here at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Licking Heights and Massillon are ready for kick-off

Hello from Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, where Massillon will host Licking Heights in an OHSAA playoff game. Licking Heights will kick off to start this match. The Hornets get the ball to start the second half. Massillon is back to host.

Massillon vs. Licking Heights football pregame primer

Massillon has won four straight games in this Division II, Region 7 playoff game. The Tigers' only losses have come to national powers Bergen Catholic (NJ) and DeMatha Catholic (Md.). Licking Heights comes in having won two of their last three games. Grady Stephens will start at quarterback for the Hornets after a season-ending injury to Jalynn Fillmore. Top offensive lineman Aaron Armor also suffered a season-ending injury for Licking Heights. WR Josiah Ayers is the best playmaker for the Licking Heights offense.

Massillon football results

August 22NFL Academy London, UK …………….W, 35-20

August 30 at GlenOak (1-9)…………………………..W, 45-0

September 6 Bergen Catholic, NJ(6-1) …………..L, 21-35

September 13Canisius, NY (5-2)……………………………W, 41-7

September 20 at St Edward (5-4)……………………………W, 31-21

September 27DeMatha Catholic, Maryland (6-1)………..L, 14-20

October 4 Clarkson, Ont. Football North(6-3)…..W, 45-6

Oct. 11 Legacy Sport Sciences, Tx(4-4)………..W, 41-0

Oct. 18 at Warren G Harding (7-3)………..W, 45-14

October 26 Canton McKinley (6-4)……………………………W, 16-7

Massillon football offensive leaders

Jalen Slaughter, QB: The veteran left-hander is completing 64.0% of his passes for 1,708 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ja'Meir Gamble, RB: Gamble is coming off a fantastic senior year, leading Repository coverage in rushing (1,127 yards) and scoring (102 points). He is averaging 9.1 yards per carry.

Jacques Carter, WR: Carter is a key weapon, averaging 17.4 yards per catch. He has 417 yards and six touchdowns.

Massillon football defensive leaders

Michael Wright Jr., FROM: The Youngstown State recruit is a game changer on the interior for the Tigers. Wright has 8.5 tackles for loss this season.

Tyler Hackenbracht, S: Hackenbracht, Massillon's leading tackler with 87 stops overall and 43 solo, adds an experienced, hard-hitting edge to this talented defense.

Mylen Lenix, LB: The versatile Lenix has 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

