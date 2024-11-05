



New Delhi [India],: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently contacted X to express his concerns about the declining quality of batting techniques in Test cricket. Pietersen highlighted the shift in focus towards aggressive, boundary-oriented play, which he said has led to a deterioration of traditional batting skills. “Cricket is now a 'smackers' game”: Kevin Pietersen criticizes modern Test cricket batting techniques “Nobody should be surprised by the lack of batting application and technique in Test Match cricket. Cricket is now a 'smackers' game and there has been a disintegration of Test Match batting skill in the game. As it goes to play spin, is the only way, spend time playing against it for hours and hours. There is no quick fix!” Pietersen tweeted. https://x.com/KP24/status/1853371073477136793 Pietersen's comments reflect a growing sentiment among cricket purists who worry that the emphasis on T20 and limited-overs formats is undermining the art of Test batting. His call for extensive practice against spin underlines the need for batters to invest significant time and effort in honing their skills in the longer format of the game. As cricket continues to evolve, Pietersen's comments serve as a reminder of the enduring value of traditional techniques and the need for a balanced approach to batting across all formats. Recently, India were whitewashed at home against New Zealand where they struggled against spin. They lost the series 3–0, suffering heavy losses in all three matches. In the third Test match, chasing a target of 147 runs, India were five behind at 29 runs. However, a half-century struggle from Rishabh Pant kept India in the match. After his dismissal, India again lost their position in the game and were bowled out for 121 runs. Ajaz took a memorable six-wicket haul. Phillips was also good with the ball and took timely and crucial wickets. Earlier, Kiwis were bowled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja and fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin. A fighting half-century from Will Young was the highlight of the New Zealand innings. Kiwis took a 146-run lead over India who made 263 runs in their first innings as they responded to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs. In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India were 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India recover. Gilll played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock from Washington Sundar pushed India into a lead and took them to 263. Ajaz Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each. In NZ's first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and elected to bat first. Although spinners Jadeja and Sundar dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell helped Kiwis achieve a respectable score. This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

