Sports
Indian cricket's growing relationship with Saudi Arabia is getting stronger
India, undisputedly the most powerful and richest cricketing nation, has strengthened its relationship with Saudi Arabia after confirming that the Indian Premier League mega auction will take place in Jeddah.
The mega auction of the biggest and richest cricket league is being watched obsessively in India and abroad. It's kind of like an American Sports free agency/trade period on steroids.
Mega auctions take place every three years and are spread over two days. It is of great importance for the ten franchises, who are strategizing how to build their rosters for the next three years.
A total of 1,574 players, including 409 from outside India and some from emerging cricketing nations including the US, have registered for the auction to be held at the Abady Al Johar Arena.
Hosting the event is coveted and India's cash-rich and all-powerful governing body has decided to look beyond the cricket-mad nation in a sign that it wants to expand the IPL's footprint into new territory.
Last year's auction was held in Dubai, the location of the International Cricket Council's headquarters and a popular base for cricket matches. But the IPL has gone beyond its traditional boundaries this time and has chosen Jeddah, a port city on the Red Sea that is increasingly popular with Indian tourists.
Curiously, as Austria was not a major cricketing nation, Vienna was apparently also explored as a host for the spectacle, and so was Singapore – further underscoring recent efforts for the Southeast Asian country to re-emerge as a major cricketing destination, as I reported last month.
But the choice of Saudi Arabia will be polarizing. There has been speculation that Saudi Arabia, amid an apparent sportswashing campaign, will try to infiltrate a sport that is, by some statistics, the second most popular in the world.
Saudi Arabia has increasingly sought to appeal to India, the world's largest-populous country and a rising financial power, through tourism and business.
Courting the country through cricket – by far India's most popular sport – has obvious appeal. There were reports that Saudi Arabia would be interested in starting its own T20 franchise league – which would tackle the money-consuming IPL – but the authorities have apparently wisely decided against that and have instead focused on investment.
It would be a logical step to eventually have IPL matches played in Saudi Arabia, adding to the country's ever-growing list of high-profile sporting events.
An IPL armed with large amounts of Saudi money – who have even deeper pockets than the wealthy Indian governing body – will inevitably lead to expansion, fueling fears that the league will expand to the lengths seen in the major US leagues and will take more than six months of preparation. which is already a tight cricket calendar.
It is a touchy subject and something that the sport's power brokers at the ICC seem helpless to do anything about. But there will be suspicion about this blossoming relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, with a lot of money flying around.
Cricket is considered a minority sport in Saudi Arabia, with fandom largely limited to South Asian expats. The Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation previously had non-compliance issues regarding incomplete audited accounts for 2020 but was subsequently deemed to be in limbo.
