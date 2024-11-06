College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon, Ohio State top; Indiana at number 8

RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

The first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released on Tuesday, and it is the Oregon ducks who were named the number 1 team in the first set of rankings.

This marks the first time in program history that Oregon has been ranked No. 1 in any edition of the CFP rankings since its inception in 2014. The Ducks' highest ranking in a CFP reveal was in 2014, when they were ranked No. 2. for five consecutive weeks.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the first set of CFP rankings. Ryan Day's team is 7-1 on the season, with the lone loss coming against top-ranked Oregon in Week 7. The Buckeyes earned an impressive top-five win over Penn State on the road last weekend. Georgia, which is also 7-1 with wins over Clemson and Texas, is ranked No. 3 in the CFP rankings, while undefeated Miami and Heisman Trophy hopeful QB Cam Ward are ranked No. 4 in the rankings.

So while it's Oregon, Georgia, Miami and BYU that will have first-round byes in the expected bracket, my biggest takeaways from the committee's initial reveal center around the following programs: Colorado, Indiana and Ohio State.

With that, here are my key takeaways from the first set of CFP rankings:

1. Colorado's path to the CFP came after its name ranked in the selection committee's top 25 for the first time since 2016

The Buffs were ranked 20th at Tuesday's CFP unveiling, one spot behind Kansas State (19) and three spots behind Iowa State (17).

With Iowa State and Kansas State suffering losses to Texas Tech and Houston, respectively, Colorado (6-2) moved into a tie for second in the Big 12 standings with the Cyclones. That means Deion Sanders' Buffs are not only eligible to bowl with a Heisman candidate leading the offense and defense in Travis Hunter, but they're also headed to the 12-team CFP.

With only one game remaining against a team with a winning record in Texas Tech (6-3) Utah (4-4), Kansas (2-6) and Oklahoma State (3-6), a win over the Red Raiders would be enormous. for the Buffs, who need Iowa State to lose to Kansas State on Nov. 30 and win to get into the Big 12 title game.

If Colorado wins, it would be the Buffs' first 10-win season since 2016, when they finished No. 10 in the Selection Sunday rankings, high enough to earn selection to a 12-team CFP in the four-team era.

2. Indiana is the most (un)likely CFP team, and it's not close

BYU won a national title. BYU has enjoyed a Heisman Trophy winner. BYU won 11 games just four years ago.

Indiana has never won any of these things, and in November this program has a chance to win 10 games and have a chance to play for the national title for the first time in school history.

The Hoosiers are 9-0 for the first time and have achieved their highest ranking in the CFP era at No. 8 after previously peaking at No. 11 in the Selection ranking Sunday 2020 .

This Indiana team has won every game by 14 or more. In Big Ten play, they have won games by 29, 37 and 49 points. Two of those three victories have come.

While both the AP and College Football Playoff committee ranked the Hoosiers at No. 8, I ranked this team at No. 6 in my latest College Football Playoff predictions because they have shown they can play at the level that Oregon and Ohio State have . Just look at a common opponent: Ohio State defeated Michigan State 38-7. Oregon defeated Michigan State 31-10. Indiana pounded Michigan State and ran it dry, 47-10.

Barring a disastrous loss to Indiana State or Ohio State, the Nov. 23 matchup will determine which of these programs are guaranteed to be selected on Dec. 4, when the CFP bracket is set.

3. Ohio State has the best seat at the CFP table

This is an opinion I have expressed consistently since the 12-team format was finalized. Think of it like the pinned comment on a YouTube channel or X-page: the No. 5 seed is the best position in the CFP, and it's not close. And right now, the Buckeyes are the fifth-place team in the bracket.

As a No. 5 seed, you're probably a conference title away from the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, as we think this team will likely be from the Big Ten or SEC. But even the conference champion would like the fifth seed because that team gets to host the first home game in postseason history against the weakest team on the CFP field. With a win, No. 5 will face the weakest of the four top-ranked conference champions.

That means in this scenario, Ohio State would host Boise State at the Shoe. The Buckeyes then played BYU at a neutral site. While the Cougars would be on a bye, most believe Ohio State is the better team second in either of the two super conferences. With a win, the Buckeyes would finally battle in their weight class, potentially setting up a matchup against Big Ten foe and No. 1-ranked Oregon. That game would also be played on a neutral site, without the Ducks being able to benefit from a week of rest.

Play for the number 5 seed.

Here's a look at the first set of CFP rankings for the 2024 college football season:

1. Oregon

2. State of Ohio

3. Georgia

4. Miami (Fla.)

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Our Lady

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. Texas A&M

15. LSU

16. Ole ma'am

17. The state of Iowa

18. Pitt

19. State of Kansas

20. Colorado

21. Washington State

22. Louisville

23. Clemson

24. Missouri

25. Army

Now that the first set of CFP rankings are live, here's a look at what the projected range would look like:

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Tennessee vs. 9. Indiana)

2. Georgia: Bye (then plays against the winner of 7. Penn State vs. 10. Notre Dame)

3. Miami: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Texas vs. 11. Alabama)

4. BYU: Bye (then plays the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. Boise State)

5. Ohio State (second place in the Big Ten Championship) vs. 12. Boise State (highest ranked Group of 5 champion)

6.Texas (second place in the SEC Championship) vs 11. Alabama (one of the top 12 teams)

7. Penn State (one of the top 12 teams) vs 10. Notre Dame (one of the top 12 teams)

8. Tennessee (one of the top 12 teams) vs 9.Indiana (one of the top 12 teams)

First two teams out:

13. SMU

14. Texas A&M

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of “The Number One College Football Show” podcast. Follow him up @RJ_Young .

