How to watch and stream NFL Thursday Night Football Week 10 games live online for free without cable: NBC, Amazon

The battle for the AFC North has been glossed over by many fans.

While the Kansas City Chiefs have a grip on the AFC West with their undefeated record to date, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a razor-thin lead in the North, with the Baltimore Ravens hot on their heels and the Cincinnati Bengals well within striking distance. .

That battle will intensify Thursday night when the second- and third-place teams (and fierce rivals) in that division meet. The two last met in week five, where the Ravens earned an overtime victory. If the Bengals hadn't made a field goal a few minutes earlier, they would have walked away with the win.

It will certainly be an exciting battle. Here's how to watch this week's matchup and what to expect from tonight's Thursday night games (and in the coming weeks).

Which NFL teams play on Thursdays this season?

Here you can see who is playing where and when. (The home team is in second place.)

Thursday November 7

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday November 14th

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, November 21

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, November 28

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers8:20 PM ET on NBC

Thursday December 5

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, December 12

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday December 19th

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday December 26

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime

Can I watch Thursday night NFL games on TV for free?

Only if you live in the Baltimore or Cincinnati broadcast zones. Thursday night games can only be viewed over the air if you are in the broadcast zones of the two teams playing. If not, you'll need an Amazon Prime account.

Can I stream Thursday night NFL games live online if I don't have an Amazon Prime account?

No. Amazon has exclusivity for all Thursday night games, excluding Thanksgiving. Other streaming services cannot carry them.

Who is Amazon's staffing team?

Play-by-play is provided by veteran Al Michaels. Kirk Herbstreit will once again contribute color commentary.

Does the NFL offer viewing packages to watch Thursday night games?

The NFL App This allows you to stream games that are broadcast locally in your market, as well as games that are played in prime time.