Live updates, channel for the week 11 game

OXFORD, Miss. Georgia football will play its first game today at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since 2016, in Kirby Smart's first season as head coach.

These Bulldogs are used to being away from home. This is their sixth game away from Athens this season and the fourth real road game.

Smart could be heard outside the Bulldogs' practice fields on Tuesday calling into his microphone to make the crowd noise louder.

Ole ma'am coach Lane Kiffin said he hoped Rebels fans would bring energy to this game that we saw when we went to Georgia. The room was electric during warm-ups 30 minutes before kick-off. They put us there at night. It's here before, but it would be great for our fans to have the same kind of energy and impact.

It's Georgia's fourth game against a ranked opponent. The Rebels are ranked No. 12 in the coaches poll and No. 16 in the CFP rankings. Georgia is number 2 and 3 respectively.

It's great, we like the pressure, said center Jared Wilson. We like to live up to the hype. It'll be fun.

5:56 PM Ole Miss extends lead with another touchdown on next drive

Jaxson Dart hit Antwane Wells on a 10-yard pass to give Ole Miss a 22-10 lead on the next drive, capping an 8-play, 75-yard run. The field goal attempt failed. Ole Miss still leads with 6:10 left in the third quarter.

5:47 PM Peyton Woodring's field goal makes it a one-score game

Peyton Woodring kicked a 23-yard field goal for Georgia to bring the game within one score. Ole Miss leads 16-10 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.

5:00 PM A field goal by Caden Davis put Georgia football further behind

16:36 Ole Miss extends lead in Georgia football

Caden Davis scored a 43-yard field goal to extend Ole Miss' lead to 13-7. Ole Miss has now scored on its last three possessions after a 9-play, 51-yard drive.

4:20 PM Jaxson Dart returns and the Rebels lead the way in Georgia football

Jaxson Dart returned to the game and completed a 26-yard pass to help set up a 23-yard Caden Davis field goal. Ole Miss leads 10-7 after the 44-yard drive.

16:06 Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons leads TD drive

Backup quarterback Austin Simmons just led the Rebels on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The Rebels got a 9-yard touchdown run from Ulysses Bentley. Simmons was 5 of 6 for 64 yards on the drive. 7-7 with 6:53 to go in the first.

3:57 PM Georgia football interception sets up Bulldog Nate Frazier's touchdown

Dan Jackson's interception gave Georgia a short field and the Bulldogs held it on the ground on all but one play of a seven-play drive. Nate Frazier's 2-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal puts Georgia up 7-0 with 10:32 left in the first quarter. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart went to the locker room after the first series, according to ABC.

3:22 PM Georgia football OG Micah Morris looks forward to Ole Miss game

Offensive guard Micah Morris, who started in place of an injured Tate Ratledge, is kitted out but did not work with the first or second team as the units finished warmups. Georgia could slide Xavier Truss over guard behind Ratledge if necessary.

3:14 PM Update on Georgia football OG Tate Ratledge, RB Trevor Etienne

Offensive right guard Tate Ratledge will work with Micah Morris with the starting unit on the second team. Trevor Etienne appears to be the first running back to pass the line after his rib injury.

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall, who has yet to play this season due to leg injuries, looks like he has plenty of energy during warmups. Inside linebacker Smael Mondon is undergoing warm-ups but had expected to play a backup role if he were to recover from his foot injury at all.

2:13 PM Update to the Georgia Football SEC Availability Report

The latest SEC availability report upgraded inside linebacker Smael Mondon (foot) and offensive guard Micah Morris (leg) to playing time decisions. Defensive lineman Jordan Hall (legs) is no longer listed, indicating he is available to play. Ole Miss top receiver Trae Harris is also listed as a game-time decision.

1:41 PM Georgia football ready for rain when it arrives

Rain could play a role in this, but Georgia has prepared for it.

They just sprayed the ball with water the entire practice, center Jared Wilson said Tuesday. The only thing you can do to work on it is to get reps in practice.

Kirby Smart spoke about wet conditions on his radio program on Thursday evening.

In these types of games you really have to be patient, you have to be smart, he said. When are the best conditions there, are there also the best conditions? Who handles this best? Ball safety certainly plays a role in this. We have to prevent explosive plays and we have to create them.

He said he's talking to both coordinators about what our best plan is if things turn sloppy.

1:15 PM NFL scouts in attendance for Georgia football-Ole Miss

There are 14 NFL teams listed as qualified for this game, some with multiple replays. They include the Dolphins, Steelers, Vikings, Browns, Giants, Ravens, Patriots, Packers, Commanders, Jets, Saints, Seahawks, Panthers and Eagles.

12:53 PM Georgia football game captains for Ole Miss

Here are Georgia's game captains for today: Junior defensive end Mykel Williams, junior wide receiver Dillon Bell, senior tight end Ben Yurosek and junior linebacker Jalon Wilson.

12:40 pm. Today's referee for Georgia Football-Ole Miss

Your referee today is Jeff Heaser. Fun fact: He was the referee for Georgia's 65-7 thrashing of TCU in the national title game in the 2022 season.

12:20 Worth watching again for Georgia Football-Ole Miss

I was nestled here in the press box and just like that a downpour fell on the field. It passed quite quickly and it now appears to be light rain.

Rain is expected (99 percent) around 6 p.m. ET, according to a look at Weather.com's forecast.

Georgia vs Ole Miss time today

Date: Today

Today Time: 3:30 PM

3:30 PM Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

What channel is the Georgia vs Ole Miss game on today?

NOTE: Georgia vs. Ole Miss is broadcast nationally on ABC. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+. (Subscription required) AndFUBOwhich offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss History

Series record: Georgia leads 33-13-1

Georgia leads 33-13-1 Georgia's latest victory: 52-17 in 2023

52-17 in 2023 Ole Miss's latest win: 45-14 in 2016.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Predictions

Georgia 31, Ole Miss 24

There is a lot of pressure on Ole Miss to clear up the upset after already losing games to Kentucky and LSU this season. Georgia let Florida hang around late in the fourth quarter last week, but Carson Beck's interceptions played a big role. Look for Beck to play better and for Georgia's defense to make enough stops to win.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Game lines and odds fromBetMGMfrom Friday:

Spread: Georgia -1.5

Georgia -1.5 Top/bottom : 54.5

: 54.5 Moneyline:Georgia -125, Ole Miss +105

Georgia vs Ole Miss injury updates

Georgia: ILB Smael Mondon (foot, questionable), DL Jordan Hall (legs, probable), RB Roderick Robinson (toe, out), RB Branson Robinson (foot, out), DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (lower extremity, out), WR Anthony Evans (hamstring, out), OG Micah Morris (leg, questionable).

Ole Miss: WR Izaiah Hartrup (undisclosed, out), RB Henry Parrish Jr. (leg, out), RB Logan Diggs (undisclosed, out), RB Matt Jones (undisclosed, questionable), WR Tre Harris (lower body, questionable), WR Jordan Watkins (undisclosed, probable), OL Jayden Williams ( undisclosed, questionable), OL Caleb Warren (undisclosed, questionable), DE Jared Ivey (undisclosed, questionable), WR Cayden Lee (undisclosed, probable), OL Caleb Warren (undisclosed, probable) , TE Carden Prieskorn (undisclosed, probably).

Georgia vs. Ole Miss weather update

The weather forecast calls for rain and possible thunderstorms with a high of 70 degrees and wind speeds of 5 to 10 miles per hour, according to Weather.com. The chance of rain is 90 percent.

Georgia football 2024 schedule

August 31: Georgia 34, Clemson 3

September 7: Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3.

September 14 Georgia 13, Kentucky 12

September 28 Alabama 41, Georgia 34

October 5, Georgia 31, Auburn 13

October 12 Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31

October 19 Georgia 30, Texas 15

November 2 Georgia 34, Florida 20

November 9 and Ole Miss

November 16, Tennessee

Nov. 23 UMass

Nov. 29 Georgia Tech

File: 7-1

Ole Miss football 2024 schedule

August 31: Ole Miss 76, Furman 0

September 7 Ole Miss 52, Middle Tennessee 3

September 14 Georgia 40, Ole Miss 6

September 21 Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 13

September 28 Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17

Oct. 5 Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3

Oct. 12 LSU 29, Ole Miss 26 (OT)

October 26 Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14

Nov. 2 Ole Miss 63, Arkansas 31

Nov. 9 Georgia

Nov. 23 in Florida

November 29 State of Mississippi

File: 7-2

