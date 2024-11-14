Established stars, wide-eyed rookies among the POTY Awards contenders





Buy your ticket here: paralympic.org.au/paralympian-of-the-year-awards-2024/ The cream of Australian Paralympic sport will be celebrated at the Paralympian of the Year Awards on November 30, with competition set to be fierce following the exciting successes of our athletes at Paris 2024. The black-tie event at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast will celebrate established stars who have prevailed under pressure, wide-eyed newcomers who have seized their moment, championship teams and the coaches who have guided them. Five legends will be immortalized with induction into the Australian Paralympic Hall of Fame and the evening will also be an opportunity to recognize those who have demonstrated the best of Australian Paralympic values ​​such as spirit, teamwork and fair play. Australia's Paralympic athletes continue to amaze, with their extraordinary skills, resilience and passion, said Australian Paralympic Games CEO Cameron Murray. It's great to be able to come together again and honor those who excelled at the Paris Games and in the lead up to the competition, representing Australia so brilliantly to the rest of the world. We also look forward to adding new members to the Australian Paralympic Hall of Fame, because without the tremendous contributions of those who paved the way, the Paralympic movement in Australia would not be nearly as loved and respected as it is today. Australia won 63 medals, including 18 gold, at Paris 2024. Among the nominated gold medalists are Qian Yang (table tennis), Alexa Leary (swimming), James Turner (athletics), Curtis McGrath (canoeing), Tim Hodge (swimming) and Nikki Ayers and Jed Altschwager (rowing). I couldn't be more proud of the way our Australian Paralympic team performed in Paris and also the way team members behaved in such a pressurized environment, said Chef Kate McLoughlin. The standards of Paralympic sport are rising rapidly and our team's performance to once again secure a top 10 place on the medals table speaks volumes about the athletes, their coaches and the entire network around them. These awards are our opportunity to honor those who have excelled, but also bring together a range of athletes, officials and staff who have each made significant contributions to a mighty Australian effort. THE NOMINEES ARE: Award Sport Nominees Team of the Year Para rowing PR3 Mixed Double Sculls For swimming Mixed relay 4×100 meter medley Para table tennis Women's doubles WD20 Wheelchair rugby Wheelchair rugby team Rookie of the Year For swimming Alexa Leary For bicycles Kory Boddington Para-athletics Mali Lovell For swimming Jack Ireland Coach of the Year Para table tennis Maggie Meng Para-athletics Iryna Dvoskina To canoe Anna Hout Para-triathlon And Atkins Male Athlete of the Year Para-athletics James Turner For swimming Tim Hodge To canoe Curtis McGrath For swimming Callum Simpson Female Athlete of the Year Triathletes / Cycling Lauren Parker Para table tennis Qian Yang Para-athletics Vanessa Low For bicycles Emily Petricola The Paralympian of the Year Awards working group consisted of: Grant Mizens Paralympics Australia Vice President & Paralympic Alumni Miranda Menaspa Director of National Performance Support Systems at the Australian Institute of Sport Keren Faulkner Director of the South Australian Sports Institute Tim Matthews Paralympics Australia Senior Performance & Talent Advisor, Paralympic alumni and member of the Nines broadcast team for Paris 2024. Buy your ticket here: paralympic.org.au/paralympian-of-the-year-awards-2024/ By David Sygall, Australia Paralympics. Published on November 14, 2024.

